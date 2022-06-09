Pikes Peak United Way celebrates 100 years

COLORADO SPRINGS ( KXRM ) — The Pikes Peak United Way is honoring its anniversary of caring for the community, but need your help celebrating.

This year the United Way celebrates 100 years of uniting people, ideas, and resources to improve lives.

The Pikes Peak United Way celebrated Wednesday (6/8) with an open house with food, music and news of a new family success center opening in Colorado Springs.

“We are actually moving into an elementary school in Southeast Colorado that has closed due to low enrollment,” Cindy Aubrey, President of Pikes Peak United Way said.

Organization leaders say the new center will offer GED courses. They also have hopes of adding a medical center to provide more resources within the city.

You can support the 100th anniversary campaign through donations or rallying new volunteers at your workplace for a donation drive.

To learn more on the organization and the services offered you can visit Pikes Peak United Way.

