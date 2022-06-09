Celtics hang on for 116-100 win over Warriors in Game 3, take 2-1 NBA Finals lead

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts with center Al Horford (42) during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Tatum scored 26 points, shooting 39.1% (9-of-23) from the field and 33.3% (3-of-9) from three. He led the Celtics with nine assists while adding six rebounds.

Smart shot 47.1% (8-of-17) and 42.9% (3-of-7) from three for 24 points, with seven rebounds and five assists.

Steph Curry led the way for the Warriors, finishing with 31 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Klay Thompson had 25 points with three rebounds and three assists.

Trailing by as many as 18 points, the Warriors were able to cut the Celtics' lead to just five in the fourth quarter but could not complete a comeback.

Boston will host the Warriors for Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday at 9 p.m. ET.