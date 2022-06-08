‘Clean, drain, and dry’ watercraft and equipment to protect New York’s waters from invasive species, says DEC
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos reminds everyone to clean, drain, and dry boats and trailers, and disinfect fishing gear before recreating in New York’s waters to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species (AIS). Starting Friday, May 27, watercraft inspection stewards, AKA boat stewards, will...www.chroniclenewspaper.com
Comments / 0