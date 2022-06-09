Prep Sports Recap for June 7, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Washington has one more baseball practice at home before heading to the state finals in Joliet.

Gus Lucas will pitch for the Panthers in the class 3A state state semifinals against Chatham Glenwood on Friday.

The Illinois Central College girls basketball summer league tipped off Wednesday. Area high school teams will play each Wednesday night in June on the East Peoria campus.

And the Central Illinois Softball Association is seeking senior softball players for its June 7 ‘Senior Salute’ game at the Louisville Slugger Complex in Peoria.

