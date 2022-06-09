ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for June 7, 2022

By Kurt Pegler
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AYyZj_0g56TM9T00

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Washington has one more baseball practice at home before heading to the state finals in Joliet.

Gus Lucas will pitch for the Panthers in the class 3A state state semifinals against Chatham Glenwood on Friday.

The Illinois Central College girls basketball summer league tipped off Wednesday. Area high school teams will play each Wednesday night in June on the East Peoria campus.

And the Central Illinois Softball Association is seeking senior softball players for its June 7 ‘Senior Salute’ game at the Louisville Slugger Complex in Peoria.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBD/WYZZ

Summer League Reuniting Girls Basketball Players with Their Teams

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The summer is an important time for high school basketball players to improve their games. And for players to reintroduce themselves to their teammates. The girls basketball season ends in February for most high school teams in Illinois. Many players quickly jump into a spring sport while others join an […]
EAST PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Chatham Glenwood Pitcher Shuts Down Panthers in State Semifinal, 2-1

JOLIET, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — His brother threw a no-hitter in the big leagues this year and Parker Detmers nearly did the same in the state semifinals. The Chatham Glenwood junior tossed a one-hitter and struck out an Illinois High School Association state record-tying 14 batters as the Titans edged Washington, 2-1, in a class 3A […]
CHATHAM, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Jacob Grandison reveals ACC transfer destination

Jacob Grandison is leaving Illinois and is bound for the ACC. On Saturday, Grandison revealed that he is transferring to Duke after 3 seasons inside the program at Champaign. He will join the Blue Devils and play for first-year head coach Jon Scheyer. Grandison has been a key piece for...
WMBD/WYZZ

On a Mission, Washington Returns to State Semifinals Friday

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Washington Panthers return to the state baseball finals Friday. They finished fourth a year ago. But they felt better prepared to win the title this year. Washington has had to rally to win its last three postseason games. The Panthers are confident that can play from behind or with the […]
WASHINGTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Basketball#Softball#College Girls#Central Illinois#Sports#Nexstar Media Inc#Ciproud Com
WCIA

U of I unveils new turf at Memorial Stadium

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Zuppke Field at Memorial Stadium looks a little different than it did a few weeks ago. It cost the university more than $850,000 to rip up the previous turf and install the new one. The project started after the stadium hosted commencement ceremonies and recently concluded. Some things are still the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

ICC’s Thome, Ramsey Inducted Into National Junior College Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Illinois Central College sports icons Jim Thome and Lorene Ramsey were inducted into the National Junior College Athletic Association Hall of Fame on Friday. Thome, who belted 612 career homers in the majors, was drafted by Cleveland in 1989 after playing one season at ICC. The baseball and softball fields at […]
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington Gold on ISU campus for the first time

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Gold Corvettes USA celebrated its 50th Anniversary on Illinois State University’s (ISU) Campus. This is the first time the car show has been held on their campus. President of Bloomington Gold, Guy Larsen, said about two thousand Corvettes were present and more...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wjbc.com

Central Catholic names new athletic director

BLOOMINGTON – Central Catholic High School has announced the hiring of Nate Thomas as its next athletic director. Thomas begins his duties in July, succeeding Hud Venerable, who retires on June 30 after five years with the Saints. “Nate brings with him experience at the collegiate level and is...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Metamora Looks For First State Softball Berth in 12 Years

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s been a dozen years since Metamora advanced to state in softball. The current players think they’ve waited long enough. Metamora plays Lemont in a class 3A super-sectional in East Peoria on Monday with a state berth on the line. The Redbirds will have to beat Lemont all-state pitcher Sage Mardjetko, […]
METAMORA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Local autism association hosting inaugural golf outing

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Grab your golf bag and some buddies, and head out to Pine Lakes Golf Club for the inaugural golf outing benefitting the Central Illinois Autism Association. In its inaugural year, this event aims to raise $15,000 for charity. 30 community grants for autistic individuals will be funded by proceeds from this […]
WASHINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Bradley backers jump on board with Name, Image, and Likeness changes

PEORIA, Ill. — Now that the NCAA is allowing collegiate athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness, many schools and college sports fan clubs are jumping on board with the change and it’s becoming a competition for players. Fans of Bradley University athletics in Peoria insist...
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Washington One Win From Return Trip to State Baseball Finals

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — They’ve been here before and they are glad to be back. The Washington baseball team returns to the class 3A super-sectional at Geneseo on Monday and will play for a trip to state. Just like the Panthers did last June. “Being back where we were last year, going to Geneseo, a […]
WASHINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Prep already starting for new PPS schoolyear with shorter Summer break

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - School is out for the Summer, but with a new schedule in place at Peoria Public Schools, the prep is already starting for a new school year. Debated for months, this is the first summer under the new calendar, moving up the date students go back into the classroom. Summer break is being cut short in exchange for longer fall and spring breaks during the upcoming school year.
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Illini Bluffs Repeats as State Softball Champ With Extra-Inning Win

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Junior Lilly Hicks singled to left bringing home Kristen Graham with the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning as Illini Bluffs beat Casey-Westfield, 1-0, in the class 1A state softball title game at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex on Saturday. The Tigers (20-2) repeat as state champions. They […]
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Pekin Car Show sets up free for the community

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - All unique cars were invited 2nd annual Manufacturing Maintenance Solutions car show. In its debut, the event did so well that showrunners wanted to do it again but this time bigger. The goal of the show was to bring the community together and with nearly 400 attendees showrunners believe that goal was achieved.
PEKIN, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Metamora, East Peoria Set for Softball Sectional Clash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The third game will be the biggest game between conference rivals East Peoria and Metamora. The Raiders and Redbirds will clash for the third time this softball season but Friday’s match-up will determine a sectional champion. EP and Metamora will play for the Washington sectional title at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The […]
EAST PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

State Softball Preview: Illini Bluffs Seeks Repeat, Pontiac Eyes Upset

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Pontiac Indians are at state for the first time in their softball program history. Led by a freshman pitcher, not many people would have predicted the Indians would be in Peoria in June. But perhaps Pontiac did. “We’ve talked all year about playing Pontiac softball. And right now we are […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

1K+
Followers
837
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

WMBD-TV is a CBS–affiliated television station licensed to Peoria, Illinois, United States and serving the North-Central Illinois television market, while the Bloomington-licensed Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV operates under a local marketing agreement (LMA) with owner Cunningham Broadcasting. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

 https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy