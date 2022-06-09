ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

All lanes of Loop 375 near Pellicano closed overnight Wednesday for roadwork

By Fallon Fischer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes of Loop 375...

A 28-year-old man was killed in a morning crash in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — At 8:34 A.M. El Paso Police Officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle at 3900 Doniphan. Investigators from the Special Traffic Investigations Unit responded to assist in the crash investigation. Investigators say that the 28-year-old motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Doniphan and approaching Sunland Park.
EL PASO, TX
TxDOT prepares staff to work in scorching temperatures

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Temperatures are keeping most people inside, but some don't have that option. The Texas Department of Transportation staff must continue working despite the scorching heat. These temperatures can be dangerous, especially for those working demanding jobs outdoors. If not properly taken care of there...
EL PASO, TX
Firefighters put out house fire in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Firefighters put out a house fire in northeast El Paso Friday morning. The house fire was reported at the 5240 block of Lou Brock. No injuries were reported. Our crews noticed the house had plywood on the windows. The investigation is ongoing. Sign up...
EL PASO, TX
Weather not stopping fans and drivers at Vado Speedway Park

EL PASO, Texas — The weather didn’t stop people from taken in the race action at Vado Speedway Park. The races didn’t start until the evening. So some took advantage to cool off at splash parks. "We just came from the splash parks but it’s cloudy right...
VADO, NM
Las Cruces activates cooling stations

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — With the National Weather Service forecasting, triple-digit temperatures for Las Cruces through at least Wednesday the City of Las Cruces has activated its cooling stations. A cooling station is a place that offers temporary shelter from the heat for the elderly, other high-risk residents,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Body recovered at canal west of Zaragoza port of entry

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department water and rescue team recovered a body at a canal west of the Zaragoza port of entry. The body will be turned over to law enforcement/medical examiner for identification. Officials with the El Paso Fire Department said they received...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso Fire Department Water Rescue Team recovers body in Socorro

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department Water Rescue Team pulled a body out of the water in Socorro Friday night. U.S. Border Patrol reported a person was in the water near the Jonathan Rogers Water Treatment plant at the 10000 block of Southside Road, according to the El Paso Fire Department.
EL PASO, TX
1 person suffers serious injuries after crash on I-10 west at Raynolds

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on I-10 west at Raynolds Friday morning. All lanes on I-10 west have since reopened. Officials said the person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Officials said the crash involves one vehicle...
EL PASO, TX
Police identify man who died in fiery crash in east El Paso in April

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police officials have identified the man who died in a fiery crash in east El Paso in April. The Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 57-year-old Raymond Barron on Thursday. The crash happened on I-10 east at Hawkins on April 10. Two...
EL PASO, TX
Man arrested in connection to deadly crash in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested in connection to a deadly crash in central El Paso on Sunday. Officers arrested 23-year-old Domingo Feliciano Villareal on Wednesday. Officials identified the man who died as 61-year-old Juan Vasquez. The crash happened on the 1000 block of Copia Street...
EL PASO, TX
El Pasoans brave the heat to attend Alfresco! Friday of the year

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Triple-digit temperatures all across the Borderland didn’t stop some people from enjoying their Friday night in El Paso. CBS4 caught up with some El Pasoans who attended the second Alfresco! Fridays of the year at the Convention Center. “We’re here to see the...
El Paso HVAC workers, roofers brave heat to keep others staying cool

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — As the triple-digit temperatures continue in El Paso, many of us have the luxury to stay indoors and out of the elements. “It’s just definitely really hot," said Daisy Gomez, who is visiting El Paso. However, not everyone is able to stay out...

