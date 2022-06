MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Get ready to have some summer fun right in your own backyard. The 35th Annual Mex-Tex Family Fiesta is back for everyone to come out and enjoy some food, entertainment and contests. It’s one of the Basin’s biggest celebrations of culture at Centennial Park in Midland. “I love music [and] I […]

MIDLAND, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO