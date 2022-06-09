ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABCNY

2 suspects wanted in sucker-punch robbery that killed man in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bZorc_0g56QaQA00

The search is on for the suspects who sucker-punched a man in the face in Brooklyn, leading to his death just five days later.

Police released surveillance video which captured the horrifying encounter that took place on May 25 around 8:30 p.m. in front of the victim's home on Lexington Avenue.

The video shows three men walking down the street, when one of the suspects suddenly sucker-punches 61-year-old Victor Vega in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head on the street.

ALSO READ: Suspect 'didn't realize his strength' when he threw woman onto subway tracks: Police

Police have arrested a man who they believe shoved a 52-year-old woman onto subway tracks in the Bronx.

While he was unconscious on the ground, the two suspects then rob him.

The victim was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced dead five days later.

Police say the victim and suspects got into some sort of verbal dispute before the victim was attacked and robbed.

They are hoping the surveillance video of the suspects will lead to information and an arrest.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

*
Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 50

Sonny Beringer
3d ago

Just once I want to read, after the attacks, "the usual suspects" were beaten to death by an angry mob,no arrests were made....

Reply(4)
40
Dar
3d ago

pathetic how you Walk looking to steal and hurt people but no energy to get a job unbelievable this the type that needs knew to the neck R.I.P to victim 🙏

Reply
14
Bronx1875
3d ago

One get caught, then rest will follow and watch how they gonna blame each for the crime as usual 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️

Reply(1)
15
Related
The Jewish Press

NYPD Offers Reward in Hate Incident

The New York City Police Department has released video footage of a suspect they are hoping to identify for drawing a swastika in front of a Jewish high school in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn. The unknown individual scrawled the Nazi hate symbol on a signal box at a crosswalk...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Group jumped, stabbed man walking through Queens: NYPD

CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — Police are searching for a group of six men who reportedly jumped, and then stabbed, a man walking through Queens. According to police, the 30-year-old victim was walking near the corner of Corona and Otis avenues about 1:22 a.m. on May 14. The man was with two of his friends, who […]
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Nyc Health#Robbery#Nypd#Subway#Violent Crime#Nyc Health Hospitals#Crime Stoppers#Abc
CBS New York

5 wanted in fatal shooting of drill rapper at Bronx pharmacy

NEW YORK - Five people are wanted in connection to a shooting at a Bronx pharmacy that left a drill rapper dead.Police say 27-year-old Avanti Frowner, of Los Angeles, was fatally shot Thursday afternoon.A friend of Frowner's told police three men robbed them of cash and gold chains before following Frowner into a pharmacy on East Tremont Avenue and shooting him.Frowner was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Frowner had been in town to film a rap video.Police on Saturday released a video of five individuals wanted in connection to the deadly shooting.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
News 12

NYPD: 4 men wanted in connection to over 20 robberies in Bronx, Manhattan

Police are looking for a group of four men who they say have been terrorizing the Bronx and Manhattan with more than two dozen robberies. The group is connected to 26 different robberies across both the Bronx and Manhattan with sometimes as many as 10 in a day, according to police. The most recent robbery on record happened at the corner of Morrison Avenue and East 174th Street.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man shot outside Brooklyn NYCHA complex: NYPD

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police said a man, 25, was shot in Brooklyn Friday night. The victim was shot in the abdomen outside of a NYCHA apartment complex about 8:15 p.m., officials said. There was no description for the suspect available, and police did not indicate what may have led to the shooting. Police said […]
BROOKLYN, NY
internewscast.com

Brooklyn subway surfers’ stunt caught on camera

A group of cocky subway surfers were filmed running on top of the cars of the Brooklyn-bound J-train on the Williamsburg Bridge. At least eight people pulled the perilous exploit Friday as the train entered into Williamsburg from Manhattan’s Lower East Side and approached the Marcy Avenue station, footage posted online showed.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: Gunman opens fire in broad daylight on Brooklyn street

NEW YORK - There's another brazen example of someone firing a gun in New York City, this time in Brooklyn. Police are asking for the public's help identifying the man seen on video firing multiple shots at someone or something off camera. Investigators say it happened around 7 p.m. Thursday on Prospect Place in Crown Heights. Fortunately, no one was hurt.  Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

NJ Man Gets 14 Years for Shooting Woman Who Refused His Advances

A New Jersey man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for shooting a woman in the chest who told him "no," refusing his sexual advances in a Bronx apartment more than three years ago. A jury found Kevin Hawse, 47, guilty of attempted murder and criminal possession of...
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Rush-Hour NYC Subway Stabbing Sends Rider to Hospital

Cops are looking for a man they say stabbed a rider aboard a subway in Queens during Friday's morning rush, sending him to the hospital for treatment for facial and hand wounds, authorities say. The suspect has not been caught. It wasn't clear if the two men had been involved...
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
108K+
Followers
12K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy