The Stevinson Pinpoint Weather Beast visits Cub Scouts at camp

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Cub Scouts from the Frontier District had the chance to check out the Stevinson Pinpoint Weather Beast on Wednesday.

These scouts from Denver are enjoying their Twilight Camp this week. The three-day camp is held at Odom Farm, where the owner and his family have quite a history with scouting.

The events include making paper rockets, archery, shooting BB guns, a carnival and demonstrations by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s K-9 team, the City of Golden Police K-9 Team, the West Metro Denver Fire department, and of course the Pinpoint Weather Beast.

The scouts had plenty of great weather and news-related questions to ask Meteorologist Travis Michels . They also had the opportunity to sit inside the Pinpoint Weather Beast to see what it’s like to chase storms.

Thursday is the last day of the camp for these Cub Scouts, but the lessons they’ve learned will stick with them for life.

