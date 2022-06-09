ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

The Stevinson Pinpoint Weather Beast visits Cub Scouts at camp

By Travis Michels
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QBje1_0g56Pd6Y00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Cub Scouts from the Frontier District had the chance to check out the Stevinson Pinpoint Weather Beast on Wednesday.

These scouts from Denver are enjoying their Twilight Camp this week. The three-day camp is held at Odom Farm, where the owner and his family have quite a history with scouting.

The events include making paper rockets, archery, shooting BB guns, a carnival and demonstrations by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s K-9 team, the City of Golden Police K-9 Team, the West Metro Denver Fire department, and of course the Pinpoint Weather Beast.

Colorado veteran honors Gannon Stauch with guitars that tell stories

The scouts had plenty of great weather and news-related questions to ask Meteorologist Travis Michels . They also had the opportunity to sit inside the Pinpoint Weather Beast to see what it’s like to chase storms.

Thursday is the last day of the camp for these Cub Scouts, but the lessons they’ve learned will stick with them for life.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#Guns#Day Camp#These Cub Scouts#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX31 Denver

Food Truck Friday with Pile High Burgers

Pile High Burgers is a family affair which is owned and operated by James, Laura, and Ray. James is constantly experimenting with and tweaking new recipes at home, and one day he made a killer hamburger…mostly by accident. Pile High Burgers all started in 2012 when James, who has a degree in Physics from the Colorado […]
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Archery
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX31 Denver

Furry Friend Friday: Sergeant the Dog

Sponsored by Purina Check out our pet of the week, his name is Sergeant! You can visit this pet at Foothills Animal Shelter. You can also check out all their barn animals that are up for adoption. For more information go to FoothillsAnimalShelter.org. We also want to see your great pets. Email us your pet pictures […]
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy