Marion County formally approves ongoing contract to provide law-enforcement services to AuroraThe Marion County Board of Commissioners approved the contract between the Marion County Sheriff's Office and Aurora for continued police patrols and services over the coming fiscal year, July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023. MCSO Cmdr. Jeff Stutrud presented the board with the contract in the amount of $213,129, saying that the sheriff's office deems the ongoing arrangement as mutually beneficial. "This is actually a contract that we have had since about 2016," Stutrud said. "Currently, we have deputy (Pete) Walker assigned to work in the city. It's...

2 DAYS AGO