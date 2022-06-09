ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach man gets 15 years for striking woman in 2021 hit-and-run

By Julius Ayo
 3 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been sentenced to 15 years after a 2021 hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian in Virginia Beach.

On Wednesday, a circuit court judge sentenced 29-year-old Justin Gary Barboza on charges of DUI as a 3rd offense within 10 years and injury resulting from a hit-and-run. He was also issued a $1,000 fine and had his driver’s license revoked.

PREVIOUS: Driver arrested following hit and run in VB; pedestrian seriously injured

The crash happened in late August of 2021.

According to police, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Shore Drive and First Court Road. Witnesses say Barboza’a truck was traveling eastbound on Shore Drive as a 54-year-old woman was walking northbound, crossing Shore Drive. The woman was walking her dog across the intersection in the crosswalk.

As the truck approached the intersection, the passenger side mirror struck the pedestrian, throwing her onto the pavement. She was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The victim suffered a fractured skull, concussion, and facial injuries. Her uninjured dog was retrieved

Barboza fled the scene and continued to drive east on Shore Drive.

Investigators were able to locate video of the suspect’s pickup truck on multiple cameras. Later that evening, patrolling officers arrested Barboza.

He pleaded guilty to the charges in December 2021.

Barboza was previously convicted of DUI – BAC between .15 and .20, DUI 2nd Offense in 5 years, felony hit and run, and misdemeanor hit and run.

