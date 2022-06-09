Off-duty Black Detroit police officers say they were denied service at Novi's Bar Louie

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for two men wanted in connection to a double-murder in Hazel Park that happened in January. Keko Martin and Ricco Hicks | Credit: Crime Stoppers Keko Martin and Ricco Hicks are the suspects wanted in this crime that happened on January 14. Police identified the victims as Nathan Jacobs and Eddie Mathews. Michael Hicks, a third suspect connected to this crime, has already been arrested. According to police, the suspects are from the east side of Detroit. Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest of these two men. If you have any information on their whereabouts, please submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP, online at: http://www.1800speakup.org, or on the free P3 mobile app. Your identity is 100% anonymous. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HAZEL PARK, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO