Bridgeton, MO

Dierbergs workers approve new 3-year contract

 3 days ago

BRIDGETON, Mo. — Dierbergs workers approved their new three-year union contract Wednesday evening.

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 655 represents more than 1,800 Dierbergs employees throughout the St. Louis region. Union partners gathered at Machinists Hall in Bridgeton, where 64% of them voted to approve the new contract.

“This is arguably the best contract in our history,” said UFCW Local 655 President David Cook. “Many of these men and women worked through a pandemic and not only are they receiving substantial pay increases, but we’ve also been able to improve their healthcare benefits without raising costs to workers by a single penny.”

Their new contract is almost identical to the one that Schnucks’ workers accepted in May. The Dierbergs workers’ previous contract expired a month ago.

