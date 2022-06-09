ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Pirmann named USL Championship coach of the month

 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. Memphis 901 FC’s head coach Ben Pirmann was named the USL Championship Coach of the Month for May on Wednesday. Memphis currently sits atop the league standings and is on a five-match winning streak, the longest since its USL Championship debut in 2019.

Memphis posted a 4-0-0 record during the month of May in league play. The team scored 12 goals while conceding only one and scored two or more goals in each match over the stretch. 901 FC’s ability to score early and quickly has notably led to their recent success, scoring 9 of 12 goals within the first 45 minutes of play. Memphis also leads the league in conversion rate at 23% and ranks second in goals scored with 27 overall.

“We are delighted that Ben has been named coach of the month. This is a fantastic accolade for Ben and recognition for his hard work,” said 901 FC Assistant Sporting Director Caleb Patterson-Sewell. “This award also speaks volumes about the work being done within the club and the direction the club is going. Ben has the team firing right now on the field and we look forward to another successful month ahead for the club.”

The Championship’s Coach of the Month award is voted on by the USL Championship National Media Panel and USL Championship Technical Committee, each group responsible for 50% of the vote.

Pirmann began his tenure at 901 FC in December of 2018 as an assistant coach before being named the head coach on April 8, 2021. Pirmann led Memphis to their first playoff berth in 2021 and has continued the same path in the 2022 season.

