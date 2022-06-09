ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightyear Star Chris Evans Reveals Which Toy Story Characters Should Get Their Own Spinoff Movies

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe upcoming Lightyear makes a unique place for Disney-Pixar, as the film is kind of a meta-movie. As the creatives at Pixar put it, when Andy became obsessed with Buzz Lightyear in the original Toy Story it seemed like this toy came from a blockbuster movie of the era. So this...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Spider-Man Suffers Brutal Crash During Avengers Campus Show at Disneyland

Walt Disney theme parks recently opened up their Marvel Studios themed Avengers Campus and it has coincided with every project the studio has released. Avengers Campus features most of the heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe including Spider-Man. There's an attraction where Spider-Man can be seen swinging from a web that's attached to a crane and he kind of fails to land on a roof. Now, a new video has shown the wall crawler suffering a brutal crash.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Releases Official Illuminati Merch Featuring Reed Richards, Professor X

It's been over a month since the debut of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the latest film within the ever-sprawling tapestry of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film was chock-full of surprises, including the arrival of the Earth-838 version of The Illuminati, a buzzed-about group of powerful Marvel superheroes. This particular roster of The Illuminati included some surprising faces that diehard Marvel fans would recognize, including Patrick Stewart's return as Charles Xavier / Professor X, Anson Mount's return as Blackagar Boltagon / Black Bolt, and John Krasinski's first appearance as Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic. Now that Multiverse of Madness has been out in the world for a while, it looks like those Illuminati members are now making their way onto official merchandise for the film. A new listing on the apparel site RedWolf includes a shirt design that proclaims "The Illuminati Will See You Now", alongside silhouetted versions of all of the Illuminati members.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Warner Bros. Reveals Exclusive King Tweety Clip

King Tweety just revealed an exclusive clip with Comicbook.com. In the new footage from the Warner Bros. film, Sylvester has to help his rival out. There's a massive bird after Tweety and dinner might be served if the cat doesn't step in. (It probably doesn't help that the canary is dressed up like a peanut.) This new movie sees Tweety discover that he's a royal descendant. That means a road trip to far-off lands in King Tweety. If fans want to see the duo travel around the world, then they can pick up the new adventure on DVD on June 14. In the United States, King Tweety will cost $14.99. The Canary Islands might be a bit different than Sylvester is used to. But, these adventure will bring some familiar laughs for audiences at home. If you pick up the DVD or Digital version, you get three bonus classic Sylvester and Tweety Mysteries cartoons as well! Check out the exclusive clip for yourself up above!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Steven Spielberg's Jaws and E.T. to Screen in IMAX for the First Time

Universal Pictures, Amblin Entertainment, and IMAX have announced that two classic Steven Spielberg movies, 1982's E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial and 1975's Jaws, will screen in the IMAX format for the first time this year. The two films will be released in the large-scale format later this summer, wit debuting exclusively on IMAX screens on August 12 and Jaws premiering on both IMAX screens and also in RealD 3D beginning September 2. Both of Spielberg's Academy Award-winning films have enjoyed regular re-releases into theaters, but a return to the big screen on the biggest screens in the country will be something many film fans can't resist.
MOVIES
Chris Evans
ComicBook

Cobra Kai Co-Creator Explains How the Series Continues to Honor the Karate Kid Movies

Heading into its fifth season, Cobra Kai has become one of the most popular shows on all of Netflix. For four entire seasons, Cobra Kai has become its own universe, evolving from just a Karate Kid legacy sequel to something unique and different. Most of its characters weren't even alive when the events of The Karate Kid took place. As the show continues to expand, however, it never loses sight of Mr. Miyagi or the film franchise that started it all.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
dailyphew.com

This Cat With A Human-Like Face Is Now The New Internet Sensation!

You might remember the post we did on funny cat paintings from Medieval times, where felines not only look flat and creepy but also sport some uncanny human-like features. This Maine coon cat looks like it has stepped straight out of one of these paintings. Valkyrie, a very adorable and...
PETS
ComicBook

Chris Pratt Admits That After 3 Years of Marriage He Can Finally Spell "Schwarzenegger"

In 2019, Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star Chris Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of iconic action star and former California governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Last month, the couple announced the birth of their second child, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. This week, Pratt appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote Jurassic World Dominion, and the host asked Pratt if he ever has trouble spelling "Schwarzenegger," and the actor admitted he struggled a bit in the past.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals She's Never Seen Her Father's Sitcom Happy Days

Bryce Dallas Howard is known for playing Claire Dearing in the Jurassic World films, and she's recently become a big name in Star Wars after directing episodes of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. The actor seems to be taking a similar career path as her father, Ron Howard, who started out as a child actor on The Andy Griffith Show before starring in the iconic sitcom Happy Days and eventually going on to direct big films such as Willow, Apollo 13, A Beautiful Mind, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and much more. The older Howard has quite a hefty career, and his daughter just admitted she's not familiar with all of it. While visiting The View, Bryce revealed she still hasn't seen Happy Days.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Is Adding Mighty Thor Very Soon

Crystal Dynamics has confirmed that the next Marvel's Avengers character -- Jane Foster aka Mighty Thor -- is coming before the end of the month. More specifically, in a new update released today, Crystal Dynamics said it "expects the Goddess of Thunder to join your Avengers roster in just a few weeks in late June." Why a specific date hasn't been provided yet, is unclear, but it's likely being held for the reveal of the character, which has yet to happen.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Julee Cruise, Twin Peaks Theme Song Singer, Dead at 65

Julee Cruise, best known for her performance as the singer of the theme song for the iconic TV series Twin Peaks, has passed away. She was 65 years old. The singer's cause of death was not given, with her husband saying simply that she "left this realm on her own terms." Cruise had a top-10 hit in the UK with "Falling," the Twin Peaks theme, for which series creator David Lynch wrote the lyrics. By that point, the two were already collaborators, with Cruise, Lynch, and Twin Peaks composer Angelo Badalementi working together on Lynch's 1986 film Blue Velvet.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Stranger Things Star David Harbour Says World of Warcraft "Ruined" His Life

Stranger Things fans should be no strangers to seeing Dungeons & Dragons referenced all throughout the show, but as it turns out, actor David Harbour who portrays Jim Hopper was apparently really big on another hit game at one point: World of Warcraft. Harbour spoke about his self-diagnosed addition to the game recently during a Netflix Geeked Week event and shared his account of playing the MMO relentlessly until The Sims of all things provided him some unexpected introspection.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Final Season of Hit Netflix Series Has Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

One hit Netflix series' final season has a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. Today, the streamer announced that Season 6 of Peaky Blinders was available. Fans rushed in to see what the final group of episodes would bring. As a fan-favorite, people have been waiting for this one for a long time. On the review aggregator, the series sits at 100% on the critics' score side of things while the audience score hits at 90%. That's a strong showing and it will be interesting to see if the BBC staple will be able to keep it up. Most people haven't had the chance to dive right in just yet. But, that will soon change with the weekend already here. It's been a busy week in the world of TV and Peaky Blinders just made sure there was another entry into the crowded field.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Apple TV+ Renews Hit Series With a Twist

One Apple TV+ favorite is coming back for a Season 2. The streamer announced that Schmigadoon! Will get another bunch of episodes. TVLine also reports that Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page will also be joining the show as series regulars. Things also seems to be switching for Season 2 as the source material being parodied hits another decade. The first season harnessed a real love for 1940 musicals. This time around, we're hitting some later decades. A synopsis says: "having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, Season 2 will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the world of '60s and '70s musicals."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Vice TV Addresses Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 and New WWE Series Report

Yesterday a report stated that Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, which was renewed for season 4, might be on hold. It also indicated that part of the reason why is that Dark Side of the Ring creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener have switched attention to a new series in partnership with WWE. This new series would be more "sanitized" in tone than Dark Side's typical episodes, but Vice TV has now addressed those reports to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, and they are saying there are inaccuracies in those reports and that more official news should be happening soon.
WWE
ComicBook

Made for Love Cancelled at HBO Max

One HBO Max series was cancelled today and fans are disappointed. Cristin Milioti's Made For Love will not be continuing at the streamer. Based on Alissa Nutting's novel of the same name, the series followed a woman trying to navigate love after a divorce from a depraved tech executive. Viewers found the offbeat premise and cast very intriguing, but the company chose to go in a different direction. HBO Max has had a couple other series get the axe amid Warner Bros. Discovery's restructuring. People really enjoyed Milioti's acting alongside a smarmy Billy Magnussen as tech billionaire Byron Gogol. Ray Romano being in the series as her father also provided a bright spot as well. Season 2 had just concluded in April of this year, and people will be wondering about what Season 3 could have delivered for some time. In what's becoming routine for streaming shows, there are multiple loose ends to Made For Love.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Showtime Series Finds New Home After Season 1 Cancellation

Back in January, Showtime decided to bring the ax down on American Rust, an original series starring Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney. American Rust was cancelled after just one season on the premium network, but it is now getting a second chance at life on the small screen. On Thursday, Amazon Freevee announced that it will be bringing American Rust back for a second season, allowing the story to continue.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Critically Hated Horror Movie Climbing the Netflix Charts

There is seemingly no real rhyme or reason why a movie catches the attention of Netflix's streaming audience, oftentimes it's just because a new movie has landed on the service, but that's not what happened here and it doesn't explain why a reviled horror movie is climbing the charts. Yup, Brahms: The Boy II, the 2020 sequel to another widely despised horror movie, has been sitting on the Netflix Top 10 for a few days now, hovering around the #7 and #8 position. Right now it's the #5 movie on the service though, beating out Best Picture winners Titanic and The Hurt Locker. Fair? Who can say.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Original Top Gun Star Offers His Review of Maverick: "Mission Accomplished"

The death of Anthony Edwards' "Goose" in the original Top Gun is one of the most memorable and tragic deaths of '80s cinema, so while he wasn't able to appear in Top Gun: Maverick, his legacy continued through his on-screen son with Miles Teller's "Rooster." Despite not having any involvement in the new movie directly, Edwards did get a chance to see the movie ahead of its official premiere, with the actor recently praising its accomplishments and saying it was surely "mission accomplished" for star Tom Cruise and the rest of the filmmaking team. Top Gun: Maverick is currently playing in theaters.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Xbox Celebrates Spider-Man Coming to its Console

Xbox is having a field day now that it's getting Spider-Man in some form on its console. Over the last four years, Xbox gamers have been missing out on Spider-Man action. After the release of Activision's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 on PS4, Marvel went around asking various teams if they'd be interested in taking on the web-slinger or other iconic heroes with new video games. Xbox was offered an exclusive deal with Marvel, but ultimately passed on it so that it could work on fleshing out its original first-party line-up. Of course, Sony went in and swooped up that deal and gave Insomniac Games the chance to make Spider-Man games. After selling over 30 million copies with just two games and receiving rave reviews, it has left Xbox fans longing for a Spider-Man game.
VIDEO GAMES

