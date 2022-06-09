Lightyear Star Chris Evans Reveals Which Toy Story Characters Should Get Their Own Spinoff Movies

King Tweety just revealed an exclusive clip with Comicbook.com. In the new footage from the Warner Bros. film, Sylvester has to help his rival out. There's a massive bird after Tweety and dinner might be served if the cat doesn't step in. (It probably doesn't help that the canary is dressed up like a peanut.) This new movie sees Tweety discover that he's a royal descendant. That means a road trip to far-off lands in King Tweety. If fans want to see the duo travel around the world, then they can pick up the new adventure on DVD on June 14. In the United States, King Tweety will cost $14.99. The Canary Islands might be a bit different than Sylvester is used to. But, these adventure will bring some familiar laughs for audiences at home. If you pick up the DVD or Digital version, you get three bonus classic Sylvester and Tweety Mysteries cartoons as well! Check out the exclusive clip for yourself up above!

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO