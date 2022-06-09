ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jones Library Building Committee Site VISITS

amherstma.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRECEIVED: 5/31/22 at 9:59 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Field trips to visit Woburn...

www.amherstma.gov

Comments / 0

Related
amherstma.gov

Amherst Recreation Commission

RECEIVED: 6/8/22 at 3:36 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: AGENDA 7:00 – 7:10 Welcome PUBLIC COMMENT Approval of May Minutes 7:10 – 7:30 Special Events (Rey Harp/Noah Kramer) Independence Day Celebration: July 1st Date and Time Event Planning Partners/Collaboration 7:30 – 8:00 Update: Operational Goals (Rey Harp) Six Goals (attached for Commission Members) Evaluating Accomplishments Evaluating Next Steps Commission Feedback 8:00 Open floor for New Commission Business Director notes and Commission Member comments Untimed Items Topics the Chair did not reasonably anticipate 48 hours before the Commission meeting.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Polar Park residential development could lose multimillion dollar tax break for failure to meet hiring requirements

After a residential development in Worcester’s Canal District failed to meet initial hiring requirements connected to a tax break worth millions, city councilors are exploring what potential penalties and fines that other projects with similar tax agreements could face for noncompliance. SOMA, a project with 228 market-rate apartments on...
WORCESTER, MA
CNHI

Report: Pot shop fees erratic, inconsistent

BOSTON -- Cities and towns have squeezed tens of millions of dollars in fees from cannabis businesses since retail sales were authorized, according to a new report, which argues the system is plagued by a lack of transparency and oversight. The report released by the Massachusetts Cannabis Business Association, a...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Urban Construction#Chair
Uprise RI

Woonsocket elected officials threaten to violate 1st Amendment rights if Pride organizers criticize them

On Monday, June 6 the Woonsocket City Council took up a routine request from Rebuild Woonsocket to get a permit to hold the second annual Pride celebration in the city’s World War II Memorial Park. Last year, as Woonsocket city officials pushed back against the event the celebration morphed into a protest march. [See: First ever Woonsocket Pride celebration]
WOONSOCKET, RI
communityadvocate.com

Paulhus out as Southborough Police Chief

SOUTHBOROUGH – Kenneth Paulhus is officially no longer Southborough’s Police Chief, leaving the job after being placed on leave earlier this year. Town officials have not shared information on why Paulhus was initially put on leave, or why he is now departing. The Select Board and Paulhus did...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
Barnstable Patriot

State considering changing Title 5 septic systems to reduce nitrogen on the Cape

The state Department of Environmental Protection is considering changing the Title 5 septic system regulations for much of Cape Cod to require nitrogen reduction and proper septage disposal. The rules could require upgrades of all existing systems to add nitrogen removal technology within five years of the regulation’s approval or...
BREWSTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

What happened to Rutland's time capsule?

RUTLAND, Mass. - On Saturday, dozens of people gathered outside the Rutland Public Library to unearth a time capsule buried during the town's 250th-anniversary celebration in 1972. As fate would have it, there's still a lot of digging left to do. The time capsule was buried by a group of...
RUTLAND, MA
Golf Digest

The best courses you can play near Boston

Though other metropolitan areas like Philadelphia, New York and Chicago are more highly regarded for having great golf, don’t sleep on Boston. Of course, The Country Club at Brookline—which will host its fourth U.S. Open next week—has all the history with the club dating back to 1882 and the first course opening in 1895. But there is other great golf around Boston—with a considerable amount of courses open to the public.
BOSTON, MA
WNAW

MA Residents Should Be Concerned Over This Rare but Fatal Tick Virus

Residents all around Massachusetts and Berkshire County are getting pumped up as summer vacation is almost officially here. Sure, we like to kick off the season early as the unofficial start is on Memorial Day weekend. However, from Memorial Day until the end of June, many children are still in school. It's when the kids officially get out of school for the season that families can really embrace summer together by playing outside, camping, swimming, fishing, going on vacations and enjoying everything that summer especially Massachusetts and Berkshire County summers have to offer.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Market Basket to close one of its Massachusetts stores

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Market Basket is closing one of its Massachusetts stores– a rare move for the grocery giant. The location at the Billerica Mall– one of three franchises in the town– will close its doors on Saturday, June 11 at 6 p.m. The location’s landlord said the store would have to leave the building by the end of June, according to Justine Griffin at public relations firm Rasky Partners.
BILLERICA, MA
Travel + Leisure

The 'Other Cape' on Boston's North Shore Has Gorgeous Mansions, Overstuffed Lobster Rolls, and No Crowds

Most summer visitors to coastal Massachusetts flock to Cape Cod, a quintessential maritime region that has lured politicians and celebrities for more than a century. But in high season, it's not unusual to wait in standstill traffic for an hour or more just to cross the Sagamore Bridge from the mainland. For a native New Englander like me, the easygoing alternative is Cape Ann (often called the "Other Cape") and the surrounding North Shore, which includes a dozen or so towns stretching from Boston to the New Hampshire border. Over the years, I've frequently escaped to the North Shore's boulder-strewn beaches and small harbors; here, my recipe for a perfect stay, which I road-tested one gorgeous July weekend.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boy Scouts Selling Massachusetts Camps to Pay for Lawsuit Settlements

Two Boy Scouts camps in southeastern Massachusetts are being sold to pay for lawsuit settlements. The Narragansett Council announced in May that its Executive Board decided to sell Camp Cachalot in South Carver, Massachusetts, to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and to sell Camp Norse in Kingston, Massachusetts, to a separate nonprofit with plans to lease the property. Proceeds from the real estate sales will be part of the council’s $6.45 million contribution to a $2.6 billion sex abuse survivors compensation trust established as a result of a class-action lawsuit against the National Boy Scouts of America.
KINGSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester music teacher in running for music educator Grammy award

A Worcester music teacher is a quarterfinalist for the 2023 Music Educator Grammy award, and her students say the distinction is well-deserved. Meredith Lord, a music teacher at Burncoat High School, was inspired to teach after seeing the positive impact her mother had on students. Instead of following in her mother’s footsteps to become a chemistry teacher, Lord’s enthusiasm lies with the ensemble.
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy