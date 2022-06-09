Former area standouts reconnecting with competitive basketball

Beautiful Shores of Camelot Turn-Key unit! This 2 level unit is absolutely the total package and had been very tastefully updated with hardwood floors, newer HVAC system, new appliances, new fixtures, new kitchen counters and the list goes on! Having 2 levels means 2 separate living areas, over 1500 sq ft of living space, as well as 2 decks, allowing more than enough room to entertain family and friends. In the lower level living area you'll find the murphy bed, making this 2 bedroom unit sleep like a 3 bedroom! Outside you'll love relaxing on the main level screened in deck while you take in the beautiful lake views. Included in this total package are a 12x28 boat slip, 10x28 boat slip with lift (both on dock 12) and a single car garage. Shores of Camelot also offers an abundance of amenities. So pack your bags - there's nothing to do here but start making memories! See attachments for a list of improvements and inventory list of excluded items. Call today for your private showing!

CAMDENTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO