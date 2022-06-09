ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Former area standouts reconnecting with competitive basketball

By Jacob Cersosimo
Ozark Sports Zone
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne basketball league in the Springfield area has a group of retired Southwest Missouri standouts revisiting the game and keeping their competitive spirit alive. The College Pro-Am League at the Strafford Sports Center has area players and teams training for their upcoming seasons. But it also has a group...

