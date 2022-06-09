ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

De Beers’ Céline Assimon Talks Diamonds and Democracy

By Samantha Conti
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QYYHX_0g56JgOd00

Click here to read the full article.

LONDON — Luxury diamonds are getting more democratic, and if that sounds odd then think about this: among De Beers Jeweller s’ bestsellers are the Enchanted Lotus studs, delicate white gold and diamond earrings that cost 1,550 pounds.

That’s 100 pounds less than Gucci ’s Jackie 1961 small shoulder bag in canvas and leather; 1,000 pounds less than Fendi Fendace quilted silk baguette, and almost 3,000 pounds less than the Large Lady Dior bag.

More from WWD

Prices of handbags, no matter what they’re made of, have been rising faster than some fine jewelry. The big brands are leveraging their star power, casting a spell over the consumer, and regularly raising their prices — without much resistance .

The big brands are also building credibility in new categories, from sneakers to fine jewelry, and relying on their all-powerful names to keep business humming.

Céline Assimon , who is chief executive officer of De Beers Jewellers and its sister brand De Beers Forevermark, sees the shift in luxury as an opportunity, rather than a reason to panic. And she’s using her past experience at brands including de Grisogono, Piaget, Louis Vuitton and Cartier to stand up to the challenge.

Assimon took over as CEO of De Beers Diamond Jewellers in August 2020, succeeding François Delage. She accepted the Forevermark role a year later, taking over from Nancy Liu, who left the company.

She believes the ultra-competitive environment, where cloth bags can cost more than diamonds and fashion houses sell fine jewelry, “pushes everybody to do better, and it means that the pure players can’t get too complacent,” Assimon said.

“It also means we can open up the audience, and give more options to clients who in the past might not have walked into a high jewelry store to buy something small. Twenty years ago, Place Vendôme wasn’t as welcoming as it is today, and I think it’s a good thing. Democratization is a good thing,” Assimon said in an interview.

Having more competition, and a potentially wider audience, means that De Beers Diamond Jewellers can also take increasing risks.

Assimon said every time the company launches a high jewelry collection, “we push the boundaries, we try different materials and daring combinations. We want to plant a seed in the head of our clients and show them what is possible.”

De Beers’ Light Rays collection is a good example: it mixes fancy colored rough and polished diamonds in tones that are meant to mimic the sun’s rays. The jewels are made from colored titanium and black rhodium-plated gold, representing shafts of light. The result are jewels that look more like embroidery, or miniature paintings.

Assimon said she’s seeing a shift from the client side, too. People want to invest in fine jewelry and wear it regularly. The days of stashing the family jewels in the vault and taking them out twice a year for formal occasions, are gone.

“The function of jewelry has changed compared with the ’60s, or even the ’80s. Women don’t play the same role in the family unit. They are more active than ever, they’re self-purchasing and they’re involved in design, too,” Assimon said.

“There’s definitely a trend that we see for more wearable pieces, regardless of the price point. Customers want jewelry that’s versatile, light and fun. The jewelry we are making is not meant to go into the safe,” she added.

Assimon said bridal — and the ways that people are jazzing up their engagement rings once they’ve been married for a few years — is a great example of changing consumer tastes.

Bridal is a significant business for De Beers, and growing, too.

“Recently, we’ve seen more appetite for bigger and better quality. People seem to be allocating a bigger budget to their engagement rings,” said Assimon, adding that customers are also getting more experimental, and opting for fancy cuts, unconventional designs and colored stones, some of which offer more value for money than clear diamonds.

She added that De Beers has been doing a lot of work to educate clients about colored diamonds, in particular.

“Clients have been asking for yellow-orange or brownish-pink diamonds, which are comparatively really good value. Diamonds of a single color (such as fancy yellow stones) are unattainable for most, whereas dual colors allow you to have something different. More and more [couples] are getting involved in those new kinds of purchases that express personality, and a different take on the traditional wedding,” she said.

In addition, those who have been married for a few years are opting to shake things up, slipping their engagement rings onto the right hand and teaming them with “jackets” that sit alongside them.

A top seller at De Beers is the Dewdrop Crown ring in platinum and diamonds that stacks just under the engagement ring. It has been designed to look like little droplets of water, and can also be worn alone.

Assimon said that, personally, she loves stacking multiple rings on one finger. So she started brainstorming with the design team, which is how they came up with the idea for the jackets and crowns.

“They’re very simple, but they really change the personality of the engagement ring,” she said.

At Forevermark, Assimon is focused on bringing the brand aesthetic and merchandising closer to that of De Beers Jewellers. Assimon said if De Beers Jewellers is “couture” then Forevermark is more like ready-to-wear. She described it as “super-contemporary, and curated to the tastes of the local markets.”

She wants to draw the two brands closer from a merchandising point of view, and ensure they can complement each other.

According to De Beers, less than 1 percent of the world’s diamonds are eligible to become Forevermark. The diamonds are all responsibly sourced, and the company said it ensures that strict business, environmental and social standards are met at every level.

They’re sold in a select group of Authorized Forevermark Jewelers, and are available as loose diamonds, or as finished jewelry. They’re inscribed with a microscopic brand logo and unique number.

De Beers launched the Forevermark brand in 2008, and since then the company has been looking to track and trace every single diamond it mines and sells. Last September, it began piloting Code of Origin , a unique, customized code that’s meant to guarantee a diamond is natural, conflict-free and ethically sourced.

The Code of Origin pilot is part of De Beers’ overarching Building Forever mission to achieve its many sustainability goals by 2030. The project takes its inspiration from Forevermark.

Assimon said that as clients opt to purchase “fewer, better jewels,” they are also hyper-concerned about the origins of the stones and the communities that work in the mines.

“Sustainability and traceability are fundamental elements today, and they continue to be a key factor influencing client purchasing decisions across the sector,” Assimon said. “They’re no longer a ‘nice-to-have.’ People are choosing what feels meaningful, and they’re looking for brands that act responsibly.”

FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM ON DE BEERS, SEE:

De Beers’ Stephen Lussier on Diamonds, Dreams and the Economy of Desire

Making Positive Impact With De Beers’ Building Forever 2030 Goals

De Beers Looks to Trace, Tag and Promote Every Single Diamond It Mines

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Eye

Marc Jacobs Honors Futura at the Free Arts NYC Benefit. Julia Fox, Richie Shazam and more turned out at the annual arts benefit, where Marc Jacobs presented Futura…. S.S. Daley Fetes LVMH Prize Win at The Standard London. The British menswear designer hosted an intimate reception for his close friends...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Ones to Watch: 6 Brands in the 2022 Couture Jewelry Show’s Design Atelier

Each year the Couture jewelry show welcomes a mix of new brands into the fold, helping to link them up with the creatives, buyers and executives who walk the Las Vegas show. The 2022 edition is no exception, once again shining a light on some newer talents as well as brands just new to the trade show. Here WWD aims a spotlight on six brands in the freshman class of 2022 Design Atelier, the show’s incubator for fresh jewelry talent.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WWD

Fear of God Essentials Unveils Core Collection

Click here to read the full article. Fear of God Essentials is launching a Core Collection for adults and kids this week. The collection builds on the brand’s popular and growing Essentials line with new styles like relaxed sweats, short- and long-sleeve T-shirts, short- and long-sleeve polo shirts, crewneck pullovers and hoodies in colors like dark and light heather oatmeal and stretch limo. The collection launches on the Fear of God website on June 15 and globally on June 17.More from WWDRobyn Lynch Men's Spring 2023AGR Men's Spring 2023Carlota Barrera Men's Spring 2023 Since its inception in 2016, Essentials has since expanded...
WWD

Kim Jones and Nikolai von Bismarck Celebrate ‘The Fendi Set’

Click here to read the full article. Kim Jones and Nikolai von Bismarck were on hand Tuesday evening at the Madison Avenue Fendi boutique, signing copies of their new Rizzoli book “The Fendi Set: From Bloomsbury to Borghese.” The intimate evening was attended by VIP friends of the pair, including Bella Hadid, Tommy Dorfman, Precious Lee and Selah Marley, who mingled with the designer and photographer amidst the large scale prints of the book’s images on display throughout the boutique. “The Fendi Set” is the second book from the duo, who previously published “The Dior Sessions” in 2019. The collaborators met...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Dejonge
Person
Louis Vuitton
WWD

The Happenings at the 2022 Couture Jewelry Show in Las Vegas

Once again, the jewelry and watch community descends on Las Vegas for the Couture jewelry show — the U.S.’s preeminent trade show for fine and high jewelry and timepieces. While the 2021 edition was pushed to August, a reaction to the early stages of the U.S. reopening after the global shutdown due to COVID-19, 2022 sees the show return its pre-pandemic timetable, showing from June 8 to 12 at the Wynn.
WWD

Zendaya Wears Vintage Bob Mackie at Time 100 Gala

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya has had another memorable red carpet moment. The Emmy-winning actress made her latest striking fashion moment at Wednesday night’s Time 100 Gala in New York, where she walked the red carpet wearing a vintage Bob Mackie gown. Zendaya’s gown came from Mackie’s fall 1998 collection and consisted of panels in varying shades of teal, turquoise and black and a pointed bustier top. The look was styled by Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach.More from WWDPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Jennifer Lopez Goes Sheer in Tom Ford at ‘Halftime’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her upcoming documentary with a bold fashion moment. The music and fashion icon attended the premiere of her Netflix documentary, “Halftime,” Wednesday night during the opening night of the Tribeca Film Festival looking to her signature standout style.More from WWDPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Lopez walked the red carpet wearing a Tom Ford formfitting gown that consisted of sheer cutouts. She paired the look with jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz, wearing 60-plus-carat teardrop earrings and a...
WWD

The Standout Fashion Moments From the Time 100 Gala

Click here to read the full article. The Time 100 Gala saw many of today’s biggest celebrities come together Wednesday night to celebrate the magazine’s recent Most Influential People List with an array of standout fashion moments. Zendaya, who made Time’s list and was one of five of the magazine’s cover stars, brought her signature high-fashion style to the red carpet wearing a vintage Bob Mackie 1998 gown that featured panels in varying shades of teal, turquoise and black. She paired the look with Bulgari High Jewelry.More from WWDPhotos from the Time 100 GalaCarolina Herrera Resort 2023Photos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis'...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Diamonds#Economy#The Diamonds#De Beers#Social Media Star#Dior#De Beers Jewellers#De Beers Forevermark
WWD

Christie’s Auction Spotlights Hubert de Givenchy’s ‘French Taste’

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — The sale of Hubert de Givenchy’s estate at Christie’s in Paris next week reflects the exacting eye of the designer known as the ambassador for French taste, as the house he founded celebrates its 70th anniversary. With 1,229 lots going under the hammer, and a global estimate of around 50 million euros, it will mark the biggest single sale ever conducted at the Paris branch of the auction house, and cement Christie’s reputation as a powerhouse for auctions of single-owner collections, including the historic sale of the collection of Yves Saint Laurent...
LIFESTYLE
WWD

Updated: All the Beauty M&A Deals of 2022

Click here to read the full article. Updated June 10 Beauty M&A in 2022 is already off to a hot start.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Procter & Gamble signed a deal to acquire Tula, a probiotic-focused skin care brand, from L Catterton for an undisclosed amount. It is the company’s third beauty acquisition in the past two months — P&G has also signed deals to buy Jen Atkin’s Ouai, and Farmacy. Here is a list of all the beauty acquisitions and investments so far in 2022: January Procter & Gamble signed...
WWD

Gucci Sets Medium-Term Revenue Target of 15 Billion Euros in Sales

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Despite its recent underperformance versus its peers, Kering has high ambitions for its star brand Gucci. The Italian luxury brand has set its sights on revenues of 15 billion euros, after achieving its previously announced target of 10 billion euros in 2021, according to a document published on Kering’s website during its Capital Markets Day event in Paris on Thursday. It did not specify a time frame for the next revenue milestone.More from WWDPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
WWD

Field Notes: Full Carts and Full Potential

Click here to read the full article. Good news for streetwear and lifestyle fashion enthusiasts who can now use Afterpay’s shop now and pay later option on Hypebeast’s e-commerce platform, HBX, for updating their wardrobes. With the partnership, Afterpay said in its announcement, the companies aim to allow more Gen Z and Millennials to shop the world of contemporary fashion and lifestyle in a responsible way through the flexible, pay-over-time option. Zahir Khoja, general manager of platforms and partnerships at Afterpay, said together the companies “can empower the next generation to use a payment solution that unlocks access to new and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With Collection 5

Click here to read the full article. Trends rise and fall like the tides, but best friends Georgia Cherrie and Paris Mitchell Temple prove a good way to keep afloat in fashion is to stick to the hits.  The duo recently debuted the fifth collection for their joint contemporary line Paris Georgia, and if some styles look familiar, it is no accident –– they developed them by turning fresh eyes on previous ones. Case-in-point: The cowboy jeans worn by Kim Kardashian and the singlets with contrasting trim that are favorites of younger sister Kendall Jenner reappeared here with slight modifications. More from...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Puma Introducing Women’s-specific Running Shoe

Click here to read the full article. Puma is the latest sports brand to create a special running shoe designed specifically for women. The Run XX Nitro is named for the double X chromosome found in women and is part of the brand’s move to prioritize female runners’ needs in how they build and engineer products. The shoe was created in partnership with the University of Massachusetts Biomechanics Lab and follows a research study of 224 runners who logged more than 36,000 miles over eight weeks. Puma said 81 percent of women in the study preferred the Run XX over a...
APPAREL
WWD

Simon Miller Resort 2023

“It’s inspired by this ‘Alice and Wonderland’ trip down the rabbit hole,” Simon Miller’s Chelsea Hansford said during a preview of her resort collection. “I wanted it to feel — especially the campaign — kind of nonsensical. It’s kind of how I’m feeling about the world right now — the metaverse and ‘What are we living in? What do people really want to wear? What is everyday fashion and event dressing?’ It’s all mixed, so I went with a nonsensical theme with a bit of a whimsical take on the animal prints.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD Report Card: The Fashion of the Royal Jubilee

Click here to read the full article. The best looks from the big royal celebration. Kate Moss: 4.5 Revisiting one of her most iconic looks, this Galliano 1993 union cropped jacket is the most appropriate outfit for the legendary supermodel. She makes it 2022 with the pink tinted sunglasses.More from WWDPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionA Look at Megan Fox's Most Fashionable MomentsRegina King's Most Fashionable Moments: PHOTOS Princess Anne: 3 This is a trendier choice for Princess Anne, who in the past has favored floral patterns more appropriate for floor-to-ceiling curtains. This blue fitted coat is wizard-like. Maybe she keeps her...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

C-suite Changes Expected at Gucci, Sources Say

Click here to read the full article. GUCCI CHANGES: Gucci is planning a restructuring of its organization, making three new appointments within its existing executive ranks. According to market sources, effective Sept. 1, Robert Triefus, executive vice president, brand and client engagement, will assume the new role of senior executive vice president, corporate and brand strategy. More from WWDPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned at the 2022 Met GalaFront Row at Gucci RTW Fall 2022 Triefus joined Gucci in 2008 from the Giorgio Armani Group, where he held the role...
BUSINESS
WWD

Sunglass Hut’s New Virtual Reality Store

Click here to read the full article. Global retailer Sunglass Hut is partnering with virtual reality technology developer Emperia — creating a virtual reality store called “Sunglass Hut Utopia.” The virtual store features a gaming moment and try-on technology (already available on sunglasshut.com), showcasing six exclusive products from Prada, Burberry, Versace, Michael Kors, Oakley and Ray-Ban, each featured in the summer campaign.More from WWDR13 Resort 2023Beyond Expectations: Three Roberto Coin CollectionsPhotos from the Time 100 Gala “This Summer, Sunglass Hut’s campaign “Find Every Shade of You” is encouraging customers to express all facets of their style and personality through sunglasses, with the...
BUSINESS
WWD

Kith and New Balance Celebrate Anniversaries With Collection

Click here to read the full article. New Balance and Ronnie Fieg are in celebration mode this month. The partners are commemorating the 40th anniversary of the New Balance 990 sneaker, the 10th anniversary of Kith and Fieg’s own 40th birthday with a collection comprised of four generations of the 990 silhouette.More from WWDCarine Roitfeld's Perfume Bash at Kith ParisRobyn Lynch Men's Spring 2023AGR Men's Spring 2023 Fieg reinterpreted four of his favorite colorways from previous collaborations on the four 990 versions that will be available in family sizing from adult to crib sizes (the pre-school, toddler and crib sizes will be...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

27K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy