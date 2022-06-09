Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With Collection 5

Click here to read the full article.

Trends rise and fall like the tides, but best friends Georgia Cherrie and Paris Mitchell Temple prove a good way to keep afloat in fashion is to stick to the hits.

The duo recently debuted the fifth collection for their joint contemporary line Paris Georgia, and if some styles look familiar, it is no accident –– they developed them by turning fresh eyes on previous ones. Case-in-point: The cowboy jeans worn by Kim Kardashian and the singlets with contrasting trim that are favorites of younger sister Kendall Jenner reappeared here with slight modifications.

“We spend a great deal of time getting the construction just so and working with the best fabrications so that when women are in our clothing they truly feel their most empowered,” explained Cherrie.

She and Temple got their start selling high-end vintage online, launching Paris Georgia in 2016 to round out the assortment with the kind of closet staples they themselves wanted. Collection 5 takes these a step further.

Playing with elements both fluid and sculptural, the designers set boyish workwear in muted tones against Crayola-colored draped dresses and Basque skirts befitting a modern Venus on the half-shell.

“Our silhouettes have always been about flattering the form,” said Cherrie, adding that she and Temple often look homeward for inspiration.

Growing up in New Zealand –– where the ocean is a presence on all sides –– aquatic references come naturally to the designers, evidenced here by their use of scuba-like bonded stretch fabric and the bodice of a vegan leather column gown, which was molded into a wave shape.



Drop one of Collection 5 is available to shop now on Paris Georgia’s e-commerce, with the second drop slated for June 22.