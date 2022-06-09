ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With Collection 5

By Ari Stark
 3 days ago
Trends rise and fall like the tides, but best friends Georgia Cherrie and Paris Mitchell Temple prove a good way to keep afloat in fashion is to stick to the hits.

The duo recently debuted the fifth collection for their joint contemporary line Paris Georgia, and if some styles look familiar, it is no accident –– they developed them by turning fresh eyes on previous ones. Case-in-point: The cowboy jeans worn by Kim Kardashian and the singlets with contrasting trim that are favorites of younger sister Kendall Jenner reappeared here with slight modifications.

“We spend a great deal of time getting the construction just so and working with the best fabrications so that when women are in our clothing they truly feel their most empowered,” explained Cherrie.

She and Temple got their start selling high-end vintage online, launching Paris Georgia in 2016 to round out the assortment with the kind of closet staples they themselves wanted. Collection 5 takes these a step further.

Playing with elements both fluid and sculptural, the designers set boyish workwear in muted tones against Crayola-colored draped dresses and Basque skirts befitting a modern Venus on the half-shell.

“Our silhouettes have always been about flattering the form,” said Cherrie, adding that she and Temple often look homeward for inspiration.

Growing up in New Zealand –– where the ocean is a presence on all sides –– aquatic references come naturally to the designers, evidenced here by their use of scuba-like bonded stretch fabric and the bodice of a vegan leather column gown, which was molded into a wave shape.

Drop one of Collection 5 is available to shop now on Paris Georgia’s e-commerce, with the second drop slated for June 22.

shefinds

Hair Stylists Agree: These 3 Layered Haircuts Add Years To Your Look

Adding layers to virtually any haircut can provide volume and create texture (which are also 2 goals of many who are after an anti-aging look!) However, as hair experts explain, adding too many layers or choosing a style that doesn’t align with your face shape might add years to your look, inadvertently. We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts to learn more about 3 types of layered haircuts to avoid if your goal is to capture a youthful essence, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lily Will, Founder & CEO of Niawigs and hair expert.
HAIR CARE
sneakernews.com

First Look At The adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Hi Res Blue”

As Ye continues to share new (questionable?) music with the world, he also keeps expanding the adidas Yeezy catalog. Recently, the beloved Yeezy Boost 700 emerged in a new “Hi Res Blue” colorway. A re-imagination of the iconic “Wave Runner” that’s restocked a handful of times since February...
APPAREL
shefinds

We're Still Not Over The Louis Vuitton Dress Jennifer Connelly Wore At Cannes—She Hasn't Aged A Day!

While there have been plenty of memorable looks at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival this season, Jennifer Connelly‘s shimmering, silvery, off-the-shoulder Louis Vuitton gown certainly stood out! The Top Gun: Maverick star, 51, promoted her new film and graced the festival’s red carpet in a custom-made dress with stunning metallic silver threads.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

