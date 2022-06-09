ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emerging Label Loisida Debuts With Resort Runway Show

By Emily Mercer
 3 days ago
For the resort season, emerging label Loisida made its runway debut at The Box in downtown Manhattan. Sewn and designed in a basement studio in the Lower East Side by creative directors Veronika Vilim (a model and cofounder of band Cumgirl8, or CG8, which also offers clothes) and Carson Lovett (a Central Saint Martens graduate), the collection offered eccentric made-to-order and ready-to-wear fashions abstractly inspired by the idea of breaking down the barriers and escaping from the “ideal norm.”

“One of the movies we decided would be a good starting point was ‘The Stepford Wives’ from the ‘70s,” Vilm said during a preview of the lineup. “We were kind of anti-inspired by it,” Lovett added.

“The idea of a dystopia — finding a way to get out of it with alternate endings with escapism. Ripping off the layers and textiles, re-manipulating them in different ways,” Vilm said of the collection’s mashup of colors, silhouettes and textiles. “That ties into the idea of ideal beauties and purity — escaping in a way that’s coming into yourself.”

On a technical side, Lovett explored liberation through a contemporary take on openwork, while exploring the use of traditional bridal trims, padded silhouettes, corsetry and silk organza. Garments ranged from corseted miniskirts and dresses with exaggerated hips, open-work tights, collaged tops and low-slung trousers, a sheer floral frock, padded jackets, myriad revealing bra tops and plenty of maximalist, quirky accessories.

