ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Pretty Ripe Is Guiding Women Into Midlife Covering Fashion, Feminism and Hormones

By Booth Moore
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ux4E5_0g56J1UD00

Click here to read the full article.

Journalist, author and screenwriter Monica Corcoran Harel has written for The New York Times, Marie Claire, New York Magazine and The Hollywood Reporter, penning pieces about trying to get pregnant after 40, tackling a wilderness survival course with her husband, and traveling with her brother’s ashes, among many others.

Her latest project is even more personal. With Pretty Ripe, she is looking to become a midlife midwife to women, offering style, beauty and health advice as they approach middle age.

More from WWD

“Speaking of Gen X women broadly as between the ages of 40 and the late fifties or 60, they outspend Millennials and Baby Boomers by 41 percent, and 18 percent in fashion, beauty and entertainment,” said Harel, who is 53. “It’s not that this demographic is not valuable, I just don’t think they are as visible. And when Instagram and TikTok began to take precedence for marketers, advertisers and media, Gen X wasn’t represented in that way.”

She’s on a mission to change that.

Launched last year, her weekly newsletters have covered hormone replacement therapy, brain fog, the importance of weight training for middle-age women, and dispelled myths about metabolism declining after age 40.

She’s also highlighted the best tank tops that are not cropped, the $100 ribcage jeans with a cult following and the science behind rosemary oil for thinning hair — communicating it all with a cheeky wit, plenty of pop culture references, sourced research and supplemental weekly Instagram Lives with experts and personalities such as OB-GYN Dr. Sharon Malone, makeup artist Rachel Goodwin, friendship therapist Erin Falconer and “Minx” showrunner Ellen Rapaport.

Harel sold her first screenplay to Netflix after she turned 50, and she is running “Pretty Ripe” from what is arguably the most ageist city in the world, Los Angeles . Her subscriber numbers are still in the low thousands, but her engagement is high, and she’s garnered some big-name followers including Naomi Watts, Charlize Theron, Elizabeth Banks, Dita Von Teese, entertainment executives Amy Baer, Andrea Giannetti and Elishia Holmes.

Brands like St. John and Wolford are also taking notice.

They sponsored Pretty Ripe’s first in-person event last month, where Thirteen Lune beauty founder Nyakio Grieco and Hollywood stylist-turned-producer Jeanne Yang engaged in real talk about life pivots, business stumbles and hair loss.

“What she is doing with the Pretty Ripe platform is so honest, full of humor with such vulnerability,” said Marina Keiler, St. John’s s enior director, global public relations and brand partnerships. “ As St. John continues to expand our multigenerational approach we felt her voice was one we wanted to champion. After our initial call, we talked about the pressure of ‘doing it all’ and ’30 under 30′ lists and how so many woman feel more confidant, are better networked and have more financial means after a certain age. The panel was so fresh and filled with reminders to ask for what you want, give yourself a break and that it’s never too late to try something new.”

This summer, Pretty Ripe is planning an experiential event at Malibu Village and an activation on biohacking beauty at the new Fairmont Spa in Century City in L.A. St. John and Wolford are also interested in taking the life pivot event to their boutiques nationwide.

Pretty Ripe was a pandemic project for Harel.

“I knew it would hit because people were reaching out to me, women who knew I was a journalist, asking me questions like ‘why do I wake up in the middle of the night all sweaty?’, ‘why are my jeans not fitting when I haven’t gained any weight?’ and ‘why am I suddenly anxious?’ she said.

“I realized these were things I’d pitched to magazines as stories, and my editors responded saying, ‘this a great idea, but our readership taps out in the late thirties.’”

Magazines have ‘how to dress after 40’ and ‘skin concerns in your fifties’ articles, but they are outliers, said Harel, who started to feel a change when she turned 47. “I was working on the ‘Queer Eye: Love Yourself, Love Your Life’ book and I just couldn’t focus. I didn’t know if I was going to finish the project…

“Then, one morning, I noticed I wasn’t glowing anymore. So physically, I started to notice changes. I have been covering female health for years but I didn’t put it together I was going into peri-menopause and having hormonal shifts and it was affecting every aspect of my life. Because the information wasn’t out there, it took a few visits to a gynecologist to say, oh you are 47 years old, that’s what’s happening. Once I knew, I could course correct.”

When she started writing the newsletter, it was for herself and her peers. The first post was about a product she discovered organically, Ilia Serum Tint, which brought back her glow.

“I don’t recommend skin care unless I use it for two weeks because you can’t see a difference unless you try something for a while,” she said. “I just tested five waterproof mascaras, and 10 years ago my needs were different. Now my lashes are more thin and brittle because I’m older and I can’t wear mascara I have to scrub off at the end of the night.”

She avoids using the term “anti-aging.”

“I have no shame in aging, I’m really at the best point in my life, I almost feel like I’m back in my twenties, and I feel like midlife could be looked at that way. Women have been fed the story of aging is the end, but it’s really an exciting beginning for so many women, it’s just a matter of having the information you need and sometimes course correcting a little.”

Case in point? “I wrote about these Levi’s ribcage jeans that are high-waisted, and because your weight redistributes as you get older, they are the perfect course correct instead of bemoaning your body and the changes. It’s just about buying something that suits what’s happening now, it’s really that simple.”

While fashion has made strides in representation with older models in ad campaigns and on the runways, Hollywood and mainstream media have been slower to embrace the over-40 and over-50 demographic (the Nancy Meyers’ coastal grandmother trend notwithstanding).

“I’d like to see more talk shows for women over 50, more movies where there’s a meet cute at a bar instead of drunk at a club, these are all opportunities of upping visibility,” said Harel. “We don’t see a lot of talk about menopause…There was just one mention in ‘And Just Like That.’ I’m not saying they should have devoted a whole episode to it but maybe some more time because it is a topic of deep distress for women mostly because no one talks about it.”

To grow Pretty Ripe, she’s looking for advertisers and supporters for more live events, and to develop a pop-up brand experience to be a one-stop shop for inspiration and empowerment.

“I want to bring women together. You know when you tell your partner, ‘I’m going out,’ and four hours later you haven’t reached for the check or looked at your watch? I feel like women do really share information in person, especially at this age, so I’d like to build a community.”

Best of WWD

Comments / 1

Related
WWD

Eye

Marc Jacobs Honors Futura at the Free Arts NYC Benefit. Julia Fox, Richie Shazam and more turned out at the annual arts benefit, where Marc Jacobs presented Futura…. S.S. Daley Fetes LVMH Prize Win at The Standard London. The British menswear designer hosted an intimate reception for his close friends...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

The Standout Fashion Moments From the Time 100 Gala

Click here to read the full article. The Time 100 Gala saw many of today’s biggest celebrities come together Wednesday night to celebrate the magazine’s recent Most Influential People List with an array of standout fashion moments. Zendaya, who made Time’s list and was one of five of the magazine’s cover stars, brought her signature high-fashion style to the red carpet wearing a vintage Bob Mackie 1998 gown that featured panels in varying shades of teal, turquoise and black. She paired the look with Bulgari High Jewelry.More from WWDPhotos from the Time 100 GalaCarolina Herrera Resort 2023Photos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis'...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Kim Jones and Nikolai von Bismarck Celebrate ‘The Fendi Set’

Click here to read the full article. Kim Jones and Nikolai von Bismarck were on hand Tuesday evening at the Madison Avenue Fendi boutique, signing copies of their new Rizzoli book “The Fendi Set: From Bloomsbury to Borghese.” The intimate evening was attended by VIP friends of the pair, including Bella Hadid, Tommy Dorfman, Precious Lee and Selah Marley, who mingled with the designer and photographer amidst the large scale prints of the book’s images on display throughout the boutique. “The Fendi Set” is the second book from the duo, who previously published “The Dior Sessions” in 2019. The collaborators met...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Women of colour ‘changing names, language, hair and clothes to fit in at work’

Women of colour are changing their names, hair and clothes to fit in at work, according to research which found three-quarters have experienced racism.Institutional racism is common across all sectors and in all types of organisation, according to gender equality charity the Fawcett Society and race equality think tank the Runnymede Trust.Their report found that 61% of women of colour said they had changed their language, topics they discuss, hair, food they eat, or their name by “a great deal” or “quite a bit” to fit in at work.This compares with 44% of white women.Black African women were most likely...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Charlize Theron
WWD

WWD Report Card: The Fashion of the Royal Jubilee

Click here to read the full article. The best looks from the big royal celebration. Kate Moss: 4.5 Revisiting one of her most iconic looks, this Galliano 1993 union cropped jacket is the most appropriate outfit for the legendary supermodel. She makes it 2022 with the pink tinted sunglasses.More from WWDPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionA Look at Megan Fox's Most Fashionable MomentsRegina King's Most Fashionable Moments: PHOTOS Princess Anne: 3 This is a trendier choice for Princess Anne, who in the past has favored floral patterns more appropriate for floor-to-ceiling curtains. This blue fitted coat is wizard-like. Maybe she keeps her...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feminism#Fashion Runways#Hormone#The New York Times#New York Magazine#The Hollywood Reporter#Social Media Star#L A Party#Tiktok
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Pair Reportedly Reignited Their Feud With The Cambridges Post-Platinum Jubilee? Couples Had A ‘Photo Battle’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. But they were not photographed together with Prince William and Kate Middleton. Since the Sussexes no longer work for The Firm, they weren’t invited to the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour. They didn’t also sit close to the Cambridges at St. Paul’s Cathedral for the Thanksgiving Service.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin Divorce Settlement Details Made Public

Meagan Good is official a single woman. The Harlem star and DeVon Franklin announced in Dec. 2021 that they were ending their nine-year marriage. In a joint statement, the former couple made it clear that they'd part ways amicable. Considering their marriage wasn't a messy one, the split has been seamless, and probably one of the quickest and most non-problematic ones in Hollywood history. As for what caused the split, neither have said but in Franklin's divorce filing, he listed "irreconcilable differences." Good never obtained an attorney and reportedly agreed that Franklin could handle things in terms of the divorce. Outside of restoring her maiden name and dropping Franklin legally, their settlement is pretty clean.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
WWD

Ones to Watch: 6 Brands in the 2022 Couture Jewelry Show’s Design Atelier

Each year the Couture jewelry show welcomes a mix of new brands into the fold, helping to link them up with the creatives, buyers and executives who walk the Las Vegas show. The 2022 edition is no exception, once again shining a light on some newer talents as well as brands just new to the trade show. Here WWD aims a spotlight on six brands in the freshman class of 2022 Design Atelier, the show’s incubator for fresh jewelry talent.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Netflix
WWD

Markarian Hosts an Early Summer Dinner at L’Avenue at Saks

Click here to read the full article. “I haven’t sat down in a very long time,” said Alexandra O’Neill Tuesday evening from the rooftop terrace of L’Avenue at Saks. The Markarian designer had shown her resort 2023 collection earlier in the day and finally had relaxation in sight, as the celebratory dinner got underway. She was joined by Saks’ chief merchandising officer Tracy Margolies, as well as VIP guests including Finnegan Biden (the president’s 22 year-old granddaughter), Abby Phillips, Maye Musk, Veronica Webb, Nicky Hilton and more. O’Neill began working with Saks roughly a year ago and raved about her experience...
LIFESTYLE
WWD

Beauty Founders With a Green Thumb, Inspired by Plant Life

Click here to read the full article. Abena Boamah-Acheampong Founder of Hanahana Beauty “I remember going to college and my mom giving me a pothos plant. She said, ‘If you can keep growing, it shows that you are responsible.’ Since then I’ve always enjoyed taking care [of] and having plants. As someone who experiences seasonal affect — and it showed especially when I moved to Chicago in 2013 — I was very intentional about making sure that I designed my space to feel as calming and enjoyable as possible, and for me, that means having plants and always trying to have a...
SKIN CARE
WWD

Updated: All the Beauty M&A Deals of 2022

Click here to read the full article. Updated June 10 Beauty M&A in 2022 is already off to a hot start.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Procter & Gamble signed a deal to acquire Tula, a probiotic-focused skin care brand, from L Catterton for an undisclosed amount. It is the company’s third beauty acquisition in the past two months — P&G has also signed deals to buy Jen Atkin’s Ouai, and Farmacy. Here is a list of all the beauty acquisitions and investments so far in 2022: January Procter & Gamble signed...
WWD

Field Notes: Full Carts and Full Potential

Click here to read the full article. Good news for streetwear and lifestyle fashion enthusiasts who can now use Afterpay’s shop now and pay later option on Hypebeast’s e-commerce platform, HBX, for updating their wardrobes. With the partnership, Afterpay said in its announcement, the companies aim to allow more Gen Z and Millennials to shop the world of contemporary fashion and lifestyle in a responsible way through the flexible, pay-over-time option. Zahir Khoja, general manager of platforms and partnerships at Afterpay, said together the companies “can empower the next generation to use a payment solution that unlocks access to new and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Christie’s Auction Spotlights Hubert de Givenchy’s ‘French Taste’

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — The sale of Hubert de Givenchy’s estate at Christie’s in Paris next week reflects the exacting eye of the designer known as the ambassador for French taste, as the house he founded celebrates its 70th anniversary. With 1,229 lots going under the hammer, and a global estimate of around 50 million euros, it will mark the biggest single sale ever conducted at the Paris branch of the auction house, and cement Christie’s reputation as a powerhouse for auctions of single-owner collections, including the historic sale of the collection of Yves Saint Laurent...
LIFESTYLE
WWD

Sunglass Hut’s New Virtual Reality Store

Click here to read the full article. Global retailer Sunglass Hut is partnering with virtual reality technology developer Emperia — creating a virtual reality store called “Sunglass Hut Utopia.” The virtual store features a gaming moment and try-on technology (already available on sunglasshut.com), showcasing six exclusive products from Prada, Burberry, Versace, Michael Kors, Oakley and Ray-Ban, each featured in the summer campaign.More from WWDR13 Resort 2023Beyond Expectations: Three Roberto Coin CollectionsPhotos from the Time 100 Gala “This Summer, Sunglass Hut’s campaign “Find Every Shade of You” is encouraging customers to express all facets of their style and personality through sunglasses, with the...
BUSINESS
WWD

CEW’s Social Impact Honorees on the Power of Action

Click here to read the full article. As part of its Women’s Leadership Awards, CEW honors mid-level female beauty executives who have made an impact in the industry and society at large through their actions with its Social Impact Award. The 2022 honorees, who were recognized last Friday, represent a wide spectrum of the industry and personify the power that an individual can have in the context of a large organization.  They are Simone Jordan, global head of purpose and brand partnerships at Sundial Brands; Erica Monteith, executive director of brand activation and beauty marketing at CVS Health; Debra Redmond,...
WWD

WWD

27K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy