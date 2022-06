The Belmont Stakes, the final jewel of the Triple Crown, did not disappoint with “Mike from Queens” getting his first Belmont Stakes win, fulfilling a lifelong dream he described as accomplishing "the biggest goal he had in his racing life". Owner Mike Repole is known for co-founding Glaceau (maker of Vitaminwater), which he sold to Coca-Cola and then did it again with the sports drink BODYARMOR.

