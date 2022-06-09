ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

R.Swiader Releases Fire Island Capsule

By Luis Campuzano
 3 days ago
Fire Island is one of New York state’s most attractive summer getaways, a thin barrier island on the Atlantic Ocean lined with seaside villages and hamlets, linked by boardwalks, sandy beaches, natural dunes and water taxis. And Fire Island has a very special place in American LGBTQ history, known as the site of one of the oldest gay and lesbian communities in the U.S., it is situated within two neighboring hamlets — Cherry Grove and the Fire Island Pines.

Hulu and Searchlight Pictures have recently released the film “Fire Island,” a derivative adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice,” the movie tells the story of Noah (Joel Kim Booster), who every year, along with his trusted group of friends, excitedly embark on their annual “sacred” pilgrimage to the queer summer mecca.

Wardrobe plays an integral role in displaying and emphasizing social stratifications, and on Fire Island this is no exception ⁠— what you wear (or don’t) also proudly demonstrates an important message. It’s a spirit that the film’s costume designer David Tabbert, a Fire Island regular for decades, knows first-hand.

Tabbert looked to Raf Swiader’s “gender optional” line, R.Swiader, a cult favorite to the gay community, for Noah’s “chopped” and sleeveless black T-shirt and tiny beach briefs, as well as a few other items including the Sissy necklace on Tomas Matos. From the product placement, R.Swiader became a partner on the film to further the messaging and story and thus, created a capsule collection inspired by the film.

“The feeling of freedom and belonging that the island provides is incredible. It’s a sacred place for our community and also a very fun vacation spot,” said Swiader.

The capsule comprises 12 pieces with items such as cut-off denim shorts, graphic hoodies, cut-off crewneck sweatshirts, white tube socks with a pink triangle graphic, swimwear in a speedo silhouette available in black, steel gray and a playful silver option, and T-shirts plastered with graphics of muscular men, which were created in collaboration with artist John MacConnell.

Pricing for the capsule ranges from $30 for socks, $135 to 165 for the Ts, $135 for the cheeky swimwear and $225 for the graphic sweatshirts ⁠— all which will be sold exclusively at R.Swiader’s NYC boutique and online at rswiader.com, with 10 percent of the proceeds being donated to the Warsaw House, Poland’s first LGBTQ shelter.

