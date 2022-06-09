ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Ospreay and Aussie Open Making AEW In-Ring Debuts on Rampage, More

By PWMania.com Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill Ospreay of NJPW and Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) will make their AEW Rampage debuts on TNT on Friday. As PWMania.com previously reported, The United Empire (Ospreay, Davis, Fletcher, Aaron Henare) attacked Trent Beretta and AAA...

WWE SmackDown Results – June 10, 2022

Your announcers are Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. We are told that Sami Zayn wrestles Riddle and if Riddle wins he gets a Unified title match but if he loses, he will be banned from Smackdown. We see Drew McIntyre in Gorilla Position fighting off Butch before he can go...
Chances of Stephanie McMahon Returning to WWE Have Diminished

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more information on Stephanie McMahon’s “leave of absence” from WWE and the attempts to bury her a few weeks after her departure. There was an attempt to bury her earlier this week, and Dave Meltzer reports that the Business Insider story about her departure was planted by someone in the company as a tactic to bury her. According to the article, Vince McMahon is the cause for her “leave of absence.” Meltzer, on the other hand, stated that she was the one who decided to leave and that she had been considering doing so for some time.
Naomi Makes Her First Tweet Since Walking Out on WWE RAW

Naomi has sent out her first tweet since walking out on WWE. After walking out of WWE RAW due to creative differences, Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely and stripped of their Women’s Tag Team Titles. As PWMania.com previously reported, merchandise for the two stars has been...
Backstage News on Bray Wyatt and WWE, Wrestler Discusses Wyatt – Vince McMahon

Rumors of WWE potentially re-signing Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) reportedly boosted ticket sales for last Sunday’s WWE Hell In a Cell event, although WWE has yet to re-sign the man behind The Fiend. A new story on Wrestling Observer Radio offered some intriguing details regarding Wyatt’s WWE release last...
MVP and Chris Jericho Get Into Heated Confrontation After AEW Dynamite

After a recent AEW Dynamite taping, AEW’s Chris Jericho and WWE’s MVP apparently got into a heated confrontation. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, MVP and Jericho had a confrontation inside the hotel where AEW performers were staying after the Dynamite show on May 18 in Houston, Texas, where MVP sometimes stays. According to reports, the incident occurred at 1am local time, following the Dynamite filming earlier that night.
WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (6/10)

As tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the road to Money In the Bank heats up. SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is advertised to appear on the WWE Events website and the venue website, yet she has not been officially announced for tonight’s show. Natalya, the new #1 contender to Rousey, is also scheduled to appear.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Roman Reigns vs. Riddle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title Confirmed

On next week’s SmackDown from Minneapolis, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. Riddle defeated Sami Zayn in singles competition on Friday night’s SmackDown on FOX, with Paul Heyman on commentary. Riddle was supposed to be banned from the blue brand if Sami won, but since he won, Riddle has earned a title match against Reigns on SmackDown next Friday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWE Star Possibly Injured During SmackDown Match

Xia Li may have been injured on Friday’s WWE SmackDown during her defeat to Lacey Evans in a Money in the Bank qualifier. A doctor and a referee checked on Li, who was still in the ring, while Ronda Rousey made her way out to the ring, according to the Mr. Steal Yo Dibs YouTube channel.
Details on WWE’s Nixed Plans for the Return of Harry Smith

Former WWE star Harry Smith (Davey Boy Smith Jr.) revealed plans to return to the company in 2021 during an interview with Liam Alexander-Stewart of Inside the Ropes. “John Cone said, ‘the next time you are going to come to SmackDown it’s going to be your debut”, you did really good [in your dark match], Vince [McMahon] really liked it.’ So I was like, great, I’ll just wait and then they asked me to do a dark match in Tampa and they were going to do some backstage vignettes with me and my father’s leather vest. They were going to show that for the documentary, and then luck be have it I ended up having COVID, really bad, so I was kind of out of commission for about three weeks or a month. Then I was kind of forgotten about, I came to TV one or two times… I was waiting to come back and then they called and Johnny [ Laurinaitis] said he wasn’t a fan of it [his release], he wasn’t happy with the list of names he was given but it wasn’t from him. I don’t know what they were waiting for, the only thing I was told was, I was going to be debuting on SmackDown and they were going to call me ‘The Stampede Stud’. It just never happened, it wasn’t my fault. I showed up more than in shape. I saw Vince and he was like ‘oh you’re looking good kid.’”
Backstage Latest on Roman Reigns’ Status and How WWE Feels About MITB

As PWMania.com previously reported, sources have confirmed that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been dropped from the July 3 Money In the Bank Premium Live Event in Las Vegas. This was speculated upon when Reigns and Brock Lesnar were removed from event promotional material, but word today is that plans for Reigns and Lesnar working the show changed when Money In the Bank was shifted from a stadium show to an arena show. The event has been relocated from Allegiant Stadium to the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
BATON ROUGE, LA
PWMania

First Match Revealed For GCW D.O.A. Event on June 30

The first match for Game Changer Wrestling’s D.O.A. event has been revealed. The event will take place on Thursday, June 30th at the Knights Of Columbus in Detroit, Michigan. Alex Shelley, Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne will face off in a Triple Threat match. The following has been confirmed...
Updated WWE Money in the Bank Card, First Name Revealed for MITB Ladder Match

The MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will host the 2022 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event on Saturday, July 2. On this week’s WWE SmackDown, Sheamus fought Drew McIntyre to a No Contest in the first qualifier for the Men’s MITB Ladder Match when they both used steel chairs on each other at the same time. There’s no indication yet on what WWE has planned for Sheamus and McIntyre, but a “Second Chance” qualifier might happen. Lacey Evans defeated Xia Li in the first qualifier for the Women’s MITB Ladder Match on Friday night’s SmackDown, securing her spot in the match. In the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match, WWE still needs to fill 8 spots, while in the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match, WWE still needs to fill 7 positions. On Monday’s RAW, the MITB qualifications are set to continue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eric Young Names WWE Star as the Most Underrated Wrestler in the World

Eric Young recently spoke with WhatCulture for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, he talked about some of his favorite career opponents. This is when he highlighted Robert Roode and thinks Roode is the most underrated wrestler right now. “Bobby Roode would probably be my favorite...
Impact Wrestling Results – June 9, 2022

We open up with a look at everything that went down leading to tonight’s event. It’s obvious Sami Callihan vs. Moose will be added to Slammiversary in some fashion. They aired yet another TNA-themed classic opening set to the old Cross the Line theme song. Those have been a nice nod to history as they head towards Slammiversary on 6/19.
AEW Rampage Preview For Tonight (6/10)

The AEW Rampage episode on TNT tonight will air at 10 p.m. ET, at its usual timeslot. The show was taped at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri, earlier this week, and complete spoilers are available at this link. For tonight’s Rampage, AEW has revealed the following line-up.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Updated Impact Slammiversary 2022 Line-up, New Title Match and More Added

Slammiversary 2022, Impact’s 20th anniversary event, will take place on Sunday, June 19 at the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee. It will be broadcast live for subscribers on Impact+, on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members, and on pay-per-view. Here is the current card following this week’s Impact:. Impact...
NASHVILLE, TN
Toni Storm Discusses the Differences Between WWE and AEW

AEW star Toni Storm recently appeared on Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Storm mentioned the differences between WWE and AEW:. “I would say probably the biggest comparison is I’m not like walking on eggshells. There’ve been a lot of people...
SPOILER: Plans for RAW Superstar on Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

RAW Superstar Riddle is reportedly scheduled for a WWE SmackDown angle with Sami Zayn tonight. Riddle is scheduled to appear on SmackDown tonight to follow up on the challenge he gave to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Monday night’s RAW. According to Fightful Select, a pitch for Riddle to work with Zayn on tonight’s event was made on Thursday.
