Fires at 2 Louisville homes under investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five teenagers were taken to the hospital after a shooting near the Big Four Bridge on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Maj. Brian Kuriger said police responded to a report of a shooting near the Big Four Bridge around 9:05 p.m. Police found three teenagers with gunshot wounds, all of whom were taken to University Hospital.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO