Jenna Blake’s Casual, Colorful, Modern-Meets-Vintage Jewelry to Debut at Couture

By Booth Moore
 3 days ago
L.A. designer Jenna Grosfeld is bringing her Jenna Blake collection of jewelry that mixes colors, stones and historical eras from Art Deco to the ’70s, to The Couture Show in Las Vegas for the first time.

The lifelong collector has been to the show for many years — but as a consumer, buying antique jewelry. Now she’s participating as a retailer, selling her trademark vintage-inspired fringe necklaces, 1960s mariner link chains, 1970s bar cuffs, chunky stacking rings, crescents, enamel horns, shells and other charms, all of which take inspiration from René Boivin, Boucheron, David Webb and Ruser, using stones like natural diamonds, lapis, malachite, coral and turquoise.

Grosfeld, who lives in Bel Air, started her business in 2014, selling privately through word of mouth and Instagram, largely to her own Westside community, where her diamond-edged shell pendants and gold bangles are popular birthday, Mother’s Day and just-for-me gifts.

Over the past three years she has launched e-commerce and moved into wholesale, picking up Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Elyse Walker, Hirshleifers and Broken English as accounts, among others. (Prices are $1,500 to $50,000.) She’s also cultivated a celebrity following, including Rachel Brosnahan, Saoirse Ronan, Brandi Carlile and Reese Witherspoon.

Sales have increased 100 percent during the pandemic, largely driven by social media. “People wanted visual stimulation, there wasn’t access to touch and feel, and unlike fashion you don’t have to see how it fits your body, it’s a passion purchase,” said the designer, who often posts photos of herself, wearing colorful Elder Statesman sweaters or Chanel jackets with her own stacked pieces.

At Couture, she is hoping to give the industry a full picture of her keystone pieces and her brand. “I’ve had the most success when people can see the collection in its entirety, and all the varying design elements that come together as one. When you see the fringe and charms all in a cohesive way, it sells the pieces better, and entices people to want to know more about the story,” she said, noting that layering is part of the philosophy, whether it’s a classic colorful mariner link chain layered with a bohemian beaded necklace, a turquoise and diamond fringe collar with her new fringe earrings, or a coral, emerald and diamond “Gypsy” bangle with a Cartier Love bracelet.

Design runs in the family. Her husband is L.A. developer Jason Grosfeld, chairman and chief executive officer of IronGate, who specializes in luxury residential and resort properties, among them the tony Costa Palmas on the East Cape of Cabo San Lucas in Mexico, and the upcoming Lift One Lodge in Aspen.

Grosfeld hinted that she will soon be expanding into other lifestyle categories in that context.

“For me, it’s more of a lifestyle,” she said. “I’m selling the art of collecting and curating.”

