ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Former Harry Winston and Van Cleef Lead Designer Launches Own Jewelry Maison

By Misty White Sidell
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yOg6P_0g56IEuc00

Click here to read the full article.

There’s a new high jewelry maison being established in New York City, from a vetted industry talent.

Kia Schwaninger, former Van Cleef & Arpels senior designer and Harry Winston design director, has slowly been growing her company Kia Schwan behind-the-scenes since 2020.

More from WWD

With a signature architectural play on colorful stone arrangement and clean lines, Schwaninger is taking custom orders with the intention to release more permanent design language and styles later this year.

“It seemed like it was the perfect time for me,” Schwaninger said of leaving Harry Winston in 2019, just as her first child was born. “I needed time personally with my child. After the first two to three months of the pandemic people started coming back — they wanted something beautiful in their life. A few people asked me for engagement rings. I think people were at home and they felt like life is precious and short, so they wanted to celebrate it. A lot of people wanted to repurpose jewels they inherited,” Schwaninger said of her label’s genesis.

And so Kia Schwan, for which she designs jewelry that is then crafted by master jewelers in New York, started picking up — mainly with commissions using inherited stones, which allowed Schwaninger to establish a design repertoire.

“It makes me unique in the jewelry industry,” she said. “It’s hard, the materials are expensive and the knowledge and everything that goes with it. You need financial help to make it big so it’s been wonderful to do custom pieces to get me going. I’m lucky that I haven’t had to make a big collection yet to get my name out there. My clients trust me — I’m in a unique position.”

Schwaninger layers semiprecious stones like malachite, turquoise, chalcedony and amethyst, creating a graphic, jubilant effect. In her signature “rainbow ring” and its more elongated version, “sushi ring,” the gems are stacked like a roll of Lifesavers candy — finessed with a slick execution and sense of proportion that makes the design appear sophisticated rather than kitschy. And none of her pieces, including diamond-laden Onyx drop earrings, appear too glitzy or fussy for everyday wear.

The designer, who had her second child in recent weeks, said of her ability to meld a sense of emotion and fun with practicality: “I am in my little Brooklyn bubble right now. I know that you see more and more celebratory fashion, but I think people are not that interested in flaunting fashion as much with everything going on in the world and work from home culture. It’s shifted a bit. People have money left over and are investing in something [like jewelry that’s] personal and long-lasting.”

Now Schwaninger is hard at work on a more permanent collection to be released by the end of this year. “I feel like it’s pieces that have been in my head for years and I want to see them realized in real life,” she said of the line. “I definitely have an aesthetic that’s minimal, clean, I love mixing color and texture — all of my pieces I make you will see that in a way with a modern twist.”

An assortment of necklaces, brooches, earrings and rings will be priced from about $3,000 to $10,000 with special designs creeping upward from there. Schwaninger said she will initially sell the pieces direct, while aiming to add select retailers within the first year of business.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Meatpacking District Stores Are Counting on Flower Festival to Rev Up Sales

Click here to read the full article. Manhattan’s Meatpacking District is launching a three-day flower-centric event to make shopping and spending in the neighborhood more inviting. In bloom Friday through Sunday, the L.E.A.F. festival of flowers will feature a European-style flower market with 30 New York City florists selling their greenery on two blocks on Washington Street. The Whitney Museum of American Art is rolling out a 6,000-square-foot “Whitney Lawn” on Gansevoort Street temporarily this weekend. The second year of the annual event has attracted more area retailers than last year — 13 in total, including Hermès, Loro Piana, Google Home,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Marc Jacobs Honors Futura at the Free Arts NYC Benefit

Click here to read the full article. The annual Free Arts benefit made its post-pandemic return Wednesday with an evening in Chelsea that honored the artist Futura and raised $1.2 million. Futura, a pioneer in the graffiti art space, was presented his award by Marc Jacobs; the pair properly met a few months ago, but Jacobs disclosed that they had in fact had a brief meeting decades back when both were emerging on the New York scene.More from WWDA Look at the Grand Reopening Museum of Contemporary Art San DiegoInside Josh Sperling's 'Daydream' Exhibition at PerrotinInside 'The New Bend' Exhibition at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

This Perfume Factice Collector Went From Canal Street to The Guinness Book of World Records

Click here to read the full article. Sudhir Gupta, who started collecting rare fragrance display bottles from a shop on Canal Street, has now set a Guinness World Record. Gupta’s collection of factices — perfume bottles used for advertising purposes or department store displays that are generally empty or filled with water — is on display at an exhibit in Hackensack, New Jersey called Facticerie: The Factice Collection. More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Factices are an entirely new category to The Guinness World Records, and the New Jersey...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Robb Report

Hugh Jackman’s Glitzy NYC Triplex Just Hit the Market for $39 Million

Click here to read the full article. After more than a decade, Hugh Jackman has decided to bring down the curtain on his longtime New York City triplex. The Australian actor, who recently returned to Broadway in a revival of The Music Man, bought the lavish West Village triplex with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness for $21 million back in 2008, according to records. Now, the two-time Tony Award winner has put the five-bedroom pad up for sale with the Corcoran Group for $38.9 million. The A-lister’s 11,000-square-foot abode is located in a ​​boutique tower, known as 176 Perry Street, which was designed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Architectural Digest

Hugh Jackman Lists Modern NYC Triplex for $38.9 Million

Two-time Tony Award-winning actor Hugh Jackman is currently starring alongside Sutton Foster in a Broadway revival of “The Music Man,” and is making moves off-broadway as well. He has listed his longtime West Village condo for $38.9 million. The X-Men and Les Miserables actor and wife Deborra-Lee Furness have raised their two children in this NYC dwelling and purchased the five-bedroom triplex for $21 million in 2008.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tellerreport.com

Living in New York: Bye

The day before her move, Nua Robinson is wistful. She liked her apartment on New York's Lower East Side, despite some quirks like the "Railroad" layout. This still exists in some of the older buildings in the city - with one room leading directly to the next, like one train carriage to another.
POLITICS
PIX11

New York Nico makes directorial debut at Tribeca Festival

Nicolas Heller calls himself the unofficial talent scout of New York City, but he’s becoming more official by the day. Nicolas, better known as New York Nico, finds all kinds of characters throughout New York City and highlights them on his social media channels. On Saturday, June 11th, Nicolas is making his directorial debut at […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Winston
WWD

Emerging Label Loisida Debuts With Resort Runway Show

Click here to read the full article. For the resort season, emerging label Loisida made its runway debut at The Box in downtown Manhattan. Sewn and designed in a basement studio in the Lower East Side by creative directors Veronika Vilim (a model and cofounder of band Cumgirl8, or CG8, which also offers clothes) and Carson Lovett (a Central Saint Martens graduate), the collection offered eccentric made-to-order and ready-to-wear fashions abstractly inspired by the idea of breaking down the barriers and escaping from the “ideal norm.” “One of the movies we decided would be a good starting point was ‘The Stepford...
MANHATTAN, NY
WWD

Eye

Marc Jacobs Honors Futura at the Free Arts NYC Benefit. Julia Fox, Richie Shazam and more turned out at the annual arts benefit, where Marc Jacobs presented Futura…. S.S. Daley Fetes LVMH Prize Win at The Standard London. The British menswear designer hosted an intimate reception for his close friends...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
globalcirculate.com

Century 21 returning to New York City

New York is about to welcome an old friend home. New York’s famed discount designer department store, Century 21, will reopen its doors in Downtown Manhattan. Century 21 was famous for carrying luxury labels, ranging from Dolce & Gabbana to Moschino, at deeply discounted prices. The department store originally opened its doors in 1961 in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Before it closed its door in 2020 due to bankruptcy, it was easily considered a New York icon. The flagship store at 22 Cortlandt Street was a true staple of Manhattan, having been through the 9/11 terrorist attacks, with its interior significantly damaged from the collapse of the World Trade Center. After the store was rebuilt, it became a story of New York’s survival and continued as a cornerstone of New York’s retail scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry Design#Van Cleef Lead Designer#Van Cleef Arpels
In Style

These Famous $40 Sandals Are So Comfortable, I Feel Like I'm Barefoot When I Wear Them

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When you're born in New York City to an immigrant family, there are just some things that never cross your mind. One of those things, I'm convinced, is hiking. The concept was so foreign to my parents, I'd never even heard them use the word. And then one winter, a couple years ago, my boyfriend and I went to upstate New York for the weekend. For the first time in what felt like forever, I found myself in a place with no sidewalks and many stores that closed before 5 p.m., so I suggested we hike. I'll never forget the way my boyfriend repeated the word back to me: "Hike?!?" He was so shocked he asked me if I knew what the word "hike" meant.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
InsideHook

The Seaport Is Being Coined the Ultimate Summer Destination for New Yorkers

For the uninitiated, the Seaport is a vibey, good-time Downtown neighborhood that’s widely considered to be the city’s “original commercial hub.” Since solidifying its spot on the map in the 17th century, first as a port for the Dutch West India Company, the Seaport — which spans ten city blocks, including the one-acre lot at 250 Water Street — has long been a go-to spot for all manner of culinary, retail and entertainment experiences.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Brooklyn is getting a brand new summer festival

Brooklyn Magazine, a publication that relaunched in 2020 with a revamped focus on Brooklyn's myriad communities, is kicking off a new summer festival June 15-18 featuring homegrown art and culture—at its core, it'll be by and for Brooklynites. As part of The Brooklyn Magazine Festival, on June 17 and...
BROOKLYN, NY
WWD

WWD

27K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy