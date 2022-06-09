Rae Sremmurd Teases Their Upcoming Album Release By Dropping ‘Denial’

Oftentimes, it’s easy to think of musicians, athletes, entertainers, etc. as larger than life figures who have it all figured out. In reality, nothing could be further from the truth. Many of the public figures pictured in films, music videos and television series are young, talented and still getting a handle on all that is coming at them. Dylan Sinclair is no different. At 20 years old, he earned a Juno Award nomination, worked with Daniel Caesar, and has been featured in the world’s most prominent music outlets. Still, he’s a young adult with regular adult problems. He recently moved further into the city, juggles his personal life with his career and tries to make sense of it along the way. However, there is one thing that separates him from your average 20-year-old. When he decides to open up about his experiences as a young 20-something in Toronto, it sounds pretty damn good. Recently, Sinclair opened up about his recent move, interpersonal relationships, and developing a career on his new project, No Longer In The Suburbs. Upon its release, Dylan Sinclair chopped it up with Def Pen Culture Editor Ryan Shepard about his recording process, adjusting to life as a rising R&B star, and his reverence for early Usher and Chris Brown records.

