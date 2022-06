A recent study from a conservative criminal justice reform group is advocating for Florida to restore its parole system back to what it had before 1983. On Tuesday, Right on Crime released a study that identifies Florida as one of 16 states without a full-fledged parole system. Furthermore, it calls for the Sunshine State to gradually reintroduce parole or to create a class of non-violent crimes that could let rehabilitated inmates out sooner.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO