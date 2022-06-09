ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KESQ News Channel 3

Authorities: Narcotics, 24 firearms confiscated from two local men

By City News Service
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gtaBM_0g56Hehb00

Two men were being held at the John J. Benoit Detention Center today on suspicion of illegally possessing multiple firearms and narcotics.

The two suspects, a 23-year-old from Palm Springs and a 41-year-old from Cathedral City, were arrested Tuesday when members of the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force served search warrants and allegedly found weapons and narcotics in their possession.

At around 4:30 p.m., officers stopped the 23-year-old on Highway 111 and Miles Avenue in Indian Wells and executed a warrant to search his vehicle, recovering a loaded 9 mm semi-auto handgun without a serial number, authorities said.

He was arrested at the scene.

At 5:30 p.m., officers searched his home in the 48000 block of Desert Flower Drive in Palm Desert. According to authorities, officers found cocaine, Xanax pills, a .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun and a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun.

Officers then searched another vehicle that belonged to him and allegedly found a 9 mm AR pistol, officials said.

The 23-year-old was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center on suspicion of being in possession of a loaded firearm with narcotics, an unregistered handgun and a concealed firearm in a vehicle. He was being held in lieu of $45,000.

According to court records, he was also in custody last month on weapons-possession charges but was freed May 24 after posting $30,000 bail.

At 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers in the 29000 block of Avenida La Paz in Cathedral City found 41-year-old in possession of methamphetamine and multiple firearms without serial numbers, authorities said.

Authorities said the weapons allegedly found in his possession were 11 rifles, a shotgun and eight handguns.

According to court records, he has multiple prior convictions for being in possession of firearms and controlled substances.

The 41-year-old was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm with narcotics, being a convicted felon in possession of firearms and ammunition and being in possession of short barreled rifles, according to authorities. He was being held in lieu of $25,000.

Authorities said a total of 24 firearms were confiscated in the investigation Tuesday -- 19 of which didn't have serial numbers.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Authorities: Narcotics, 24 firearms confiscated from two local men appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 3

rob
2d ago

The article highlights our justice system issue dramatically. Both men have been arrest on drug and weapons charges on multiple occasions - but more “laws on the books” is gonna make a difference (sarcasm)

Reply
2
Related
nbcpalmsprings.com

Teens Arrested For Alleged Firearms Used in Robbery, `Ghost Gun’

INDIO (CNS) – A pair of teens were behind bars today on weapons. charges including firearms linked to an armed robbery in Bermuda Dunes and a. Eddie Amezquita, 19, and documented gang member Isaac Anthony. Martinez, 18, were arrested Thursday after an investigation stemming from an. armed robbery in...
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella man arrested for attempted homicide and illegal firearm

20-year-old Coachella resident Ramiro Reyes was booked at John Benoit Detention Center in Indio for attempted homicide and possession of a short barreled shotgun. On June 10 at 3:32 p.m., patrol deputies assigned to the city of Coachella and the Coachella Community Action Team (CCAT), responded to a shooting outside a home at 50900 Chiapas The post Coachella man arrested for attempted homicide and illegal firearm appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Illegal Fireworks Could Get You a Stiff Fine

With the Fourth of July just a few weeks away, fire officials are warning residents about the dangers of illegal fireworks and the severe penalties you could face by lighting them. Outside an apartment complex in Moreno Valley, fireworks littered the ground where sheriff's deputies say on Wednesday an illegal...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Narcotics#Detention Center#Convicted Felon#Methamphetamine#Law Enforcement#Indian#Desert Flower Drive#Xanax
newsantaana.com

Felony probationer busted for stealing from self-storage units in Garden Grove

Garden Grove police detectives had been investigating a series of burglaries from a local self-storage facility, dating back to 2020. After countless hours of investigation, detectives identified the prolific thief as Nancy Carranza (44-years-old of Westminster), a felony probationer. Who will you vote for in the OC 2nd Supervisorial District?
GARDEN GROVE, CA
z1077fm.com

TWENTYNINE PALMS WOMAN ACCUSED OF GUN THREATS

A Twentynine Palms woman was accused of brandishing a firearm and firing a shot after an argument Saturday afternoon. San Bernardino Sheriff’s investigators say Saturday, June 4 at about 2:00 p.m., Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in the 6000 Block of Mesquite Springs Road. Deputies arrived...
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
calcoastnews.com

Suspect shot, killed during crime spree

A crime spree that included a murder, shooting, robbery and carjacking, and led to a chase through San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday, ended with one of the two suspects dead from a gunshot wound, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are investigating the suspect’s death as...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
zachnews.net

Needles, CA: Local man arrested after deputies served search warrant and recovered firearms, ammunition and narcotics.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information and Press Release) Needles, California: A local man was arrested on Thursday, June 9th, 2022 after deputies served search warrant and recovered firearms, ammunition and narcotics. According to a press release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s...
NEEDLES, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Felon Who Shot Man During Dispute at CC Bar Due for Sentencing

MURRIETA (CNS) – A sentencing hearing for a gang member who shot and. seriously wounded a Cathedral City bar patron without provocation was postponed. today after the defense requested additional time. A Murrieta jury last month convicted 40-year-old Tomas Lucio Zaragoza. of Desert Hot Springs of attempted murder, firearm...
MURRIETA, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Yucaipa deputy and RHS graduate commended for saving a life

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Matthew Villalpando recently earned a prestigious Sheriff’s Lifesaving Award for his efforts. Yucaipa Police Department Lt. Robert Warrick, second in command at the station, commended Villalpando on his quick actions and compassion. “We at the Yucaipa Police Station are extremely proud of...
YUCAIPA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Palm Springs Smoke Tree Plaza Shooting Investigation

At approximately 1:50 p.m. officers responded to the area of McDonalds in the 2400 block of E. Palm Canyon Drive in reference to shots being fired. Officers arrived on the scene and quickly learned from witnesses that some sort of altercation took place in the parking lot leading to shots being fired.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
iheart.com

Agents Make a Big Discovery at the Border

CALEXICO - 126 pounds of drugs were seized at the Calexico Port of Entry Sunday after a woman drove through the port and applied for entry. U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents said the car was then inspected using a device similar to an x-ray machine, and that's when they noticed something suspicious. A drug-sniffing dog alerted agents to the presence of narcotics and they found 175 packages of meth and fentanyl throughout the car with an estimated street value of nearly a half a million dollars.
CALEXICO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy