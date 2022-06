Two people were killed by a propeller after they got into Canyon Lake and were run over by their boat around 4:30 p.m. today. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) spokesperson Stephanie Salinas Garcia said 54-year-old Hector Brun and 21-year-old Kacie Banks, both from San Antonio, sustained fatal injuries from the boat’s propeller. Other occupants were still in the boat when the incident occurred.

CANYON LAKE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO