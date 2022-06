COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (KUTV) — A Starbucks located in Cottonwood Heights became the first union store in Utah Friday. Workers at the location on Highland Drive won their union election with the National Labor Relations Board by an 11-6 margin, becoming the first store in Utah to elect Workers United International Union as their representative in the workplace.

