Farmers' Market on Broadway vendors deal with supply costs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — Inflation won't just impact consumers at this year's Farmers' Market on Broadway.

Samuel Juan Rosero owns Gourmet Corn Yucatan Cuisine. And he's hoping his food truck can alleviate some of his struggles as a vendor.

"The restaurant is not making me any money at all," he said. "That's why I have to keep it close sometimes and run the food trucks and go where the people is."

Some vendors have raised the prices of their goods to combat supply costs. Gas hasn't helped either. It takes more money just to get the stands to and from their businesses.

"I have raised some prices in some things, because my suppliers are raising my prices," Rosero said.

But he has been able to keep the price of corn, his main attraction, the same.

"It's a battle," Rosero said. "You just have to keep going. Don't give up and keep going."

Levi Zeitler helps out with a tent set up by Salmon's Meat Products.

"We've seen increases of up to 40, sometimes 60 percent on just bags," he said.

From the cost of fuel to electricity, the merchandise coordinator says many things are playing a factor.

"We just went through a price adjustment," Zeitler said. "That was not just because everyone else is. Times are changing."

Even with inflation, Zeitler says his company is keeping prices down for the consumer by supplying its own meat.

"Hopefully everybody understands that 'hey, it is what it is,'" he said. "Let's just continue to have fun with life and enjoy the beautiful opportunity that On Broadway does for us here."