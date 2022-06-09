ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

UC Merced offering STEM summer camps, registration now open

By Shayla Girardin
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ltfre_0g56EKmS00

UC Merced is taking action to educate middle and high school students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Over a dozen students gathered in the UC Merced lab Wednesday morning to solve a murder mystery. The group of high schoolers are part of the BOBCAT Summer STEM Academy. This week's topic is neuropsychology

"They get to experience it," said CalTeach student assistant Amelia Wood. "Seeing them make those connections between what they're learning, using the props, doing the activities and seeing those light bulbs go off, it's just once in a lifetime."

"We do hands-on STEM workshops focused on real-world issues and focusing on how science can solve those issues," explained CalTeach Special Programs Coordinator Mariah Gonsalez.

For high school student Maryzeth Arroyo, it's a first-of-a-kind experience.

"I haven't learned this at my school," said Arroyo. "They don't offer this, but I've always been interested in psychology."

Each weeklong workshop ranges from $25-$100 and introduces students to more than just the sciences.

"They get to experience what it's like to attend a university and they start to think about becoming a student," added Gonsalez.

Camps are open to any middle or high school student and cover topics from physics to forensics. Staff say the goal is to inspire students in the classroom long after they leave.

For Maryzeth, it's introduced her to subjects she'll be studying after the summers over.

"Even maybe in college," said Arroyo. "I'm really interested."

Camps run through July and spots are still open. You can register here .

Comments / 0

Related
theshafterpress.com

Local teacher walks across stage as graduate

Golden Oak second grade teacher Ashley Miriles had the opportunity to walk across the stage to collect her diploma from University of California Merced recently, with a little help from her class. Miriles grew up in Shafter and attended Shafter schools throughout her childhood, up to and including graduating from...
SHAFTER, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Federal Funding to Help Address Nursing Shortage

FRESNO STATE — The School of Nursing at Fresno State has partnered with the nursing program at Fresno City College on the Nurse Pipeline Extension Project, a collaborative effort to increase health care professionals in the San Joaquin Valley. Congressman Jim Costa recently secured federal funding of $475,000 to...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Merced, CA
Education
City
Merced, CA
Local
California Education
yourcentralvalley.com

Tulare teens “step up’ to a challenge

At Tech Preparatory High School in Tulare, a group of students participated in what’s called the “Step Up Youth Challenge.” The group got to work on a project they would call “Ground Zero.”. Their goal was to develop positive coping mechanisms that would help some find...
FOX26

The Kings Fair going on now through Sunday in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — The Kings Fair is underway in Hanford. The fair opens Thursday afternoon at 5:00 p.m. and runs through the weekend. Enjoy live entertainment, a livestock show, and Jr. livestock auction. There is a variety of vendors, and a midway with rides that provide fun for...
HANFORD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uc Merced#Mathematics#Summer Camps#Stem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
cnpa.com

The Westside Express debuts

Dos Palos Publishing Company has produced three weekly issues of The Westside Express since launching May 25, Publisher Gene Lieb reports. The Wednesday newspaper aims to provide news and information for Dos Palos, Firebaugh, Los Banos and Santa Nella. It succeeds the Dos Palos Sun, which had covered that western Merced County community since 1995.
DOS PALOS, CA
KCRA.com

Here are things to do this weekend in Northern California

From the Sacramento Pride festival to Modesto's American Graffiti festival, here is a round-up of events happening this weekend across Northern California. The State Theatre of Modesto presents Glitter Coven’s QUEER: A Burlesque Pride Celebration on Friday. Learn more here. The Sacramento Pride March and Festival takes place at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
49K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy