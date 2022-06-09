UC Merced offering STEM summer camps, registration now open

UC Merced is taking action to educate middle and high school students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Over a dozen students gathered in the UC Merced lab Wednesday morning to solve a murder mystery. The group of high schoolers are part of the BOBCAT Summer STEM Academy. This week's topic is neuropsychology

"They get to experience it," said CalTeach student assistant Amelia Wood. "Seeing them make those connections between what they're learning, using the props, doing the activities and seeing those light bulbs go off, it's just once in a lifetime."

"We do hands-on STEM workshops focused on real-world issues and focusing on how science can solve those issues," explained CalTeach Special Programs Coordinator Mariah Gonsalez.

For high school student Maryzeth Arroyo, it's a first-of-a-kind experience.

"I haven't learned this at my school," said Arroyo. "They don't offer this, but I've always been interested in psychology."

Each weeklong workshop ranges from $25-$100 and introduces students to more than just the sciences.

"They get to experience what it's like to attend a university and they start to think about becoming a student," added Gonsalez.

Camps are open to any middle or high school student and cover topics from physics to forensics. Staff say the goal is to inspire students in the classroom long after they leave.

For Maryzeth, it's introduced her to subjects she'll be studying after the summers over.

"Even maybe in college," said Arroyo. "I'm really interested."