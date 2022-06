We all love our pets. In a new survey, many married people say they would rather sleep in the same bed with their pet than their spouse. Many married people also say they have more photos of their pets in their phone than their spouse. It's easy to love a pet. They give their adoration unconditionally. Countless studies have shown that loving a pet makes us all a little more compassionate, patient, and empathetic.

