Pittsburgh, PA

RTI adds Mayhew with No. 1 pick in MVISBL boys draft

By Jeremy Sellew
monvalleyindependent.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the departures of key contributors such as Devin Whitlock and Daniel Gordon, RTI Insurance entered Wednesday’s Mon Valley...

monvalleyindependent.com

monvalleyindependent.com

Softball tourney to honor Gavatorta

The Kourtney Gavatorta Memorial Softball Tournament is set to take place Saturday with over 100 people scheduled to take part in honoring the late Belle Vernon resident and former Leopards player. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to...
BELLE VERNON, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

TTOS honors top students, athletes from North Charleroi

The Toast To Our Stars Club of North Charleroi hosted its 72nd Annual Achievement Awards Banquet on April 24 at the Lock Four Volunteer Fire Co. Social Hall. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
monvalleyindependent.com

Noah’s Ark receives surprise gift from McKeesport

Congregants of Bethlehem Baptist Church, McKeesport city officials and UPMC employees participated in the 15th annual Noah’s Ark Golf Outing Friday at Youghiogheny Country Club. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Saturday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our...
MCKEESPORT, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Vicki L. Rock

Vicki L. Rock, 62, of Monessen passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022. Born on June 15, 1959, she was the daughter of the late James and Shirley Ann Shepard. She was a member of the Charleroi Russian Club. Vicki is survived by her children, Barton Walker, of Perryopolis and Shirley Walker (Michael Ramsey), of Charleroi; grandchildren, Brianna Walker, Kayla Dickerson, Elijah Thomas, Calvin Fitzwater and Kaleigh Walker; great-grandchildren, Kayliana, Katalina and Kobe Chilzer; step-children, Ted Rock Jr. and Mary Jo Rock, both of Belle Vernon; brothers, James Shepard, of Monessen, Henry Shepard, of Monessen and David Macko of Belle Vernon; and sisters, Colleen Works of Washington, Linda McCandless of Lancaster, Dora Nicolaidou of Greece, and Cynthia Flamou-Gianniodi of Monessen. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Ted Rock; sister, Lynette Dellavella; and brother, William Shepard. As per Vicki’s wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are entrusted to the CARL J. SPALLINO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION, Charleroi, Joseph A. Lopez, funeral director. Online condolences may be sent to www.spallinofuneralhome.com.
MONESSEN, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Tracey I. Marucci

Tracey I. Marucci, 51, of Fallowfield Township passed away on Friday June 10, 2022, at The Residence at Hilltop surrounded by her family. Born in Chalreroi on April 2, 1971, she was a daughter of the late John and LaVerne Zelenski Cole. Tracey was an occupational therapist and worked for...
CHARLEROI, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Charleroi paving to begin

Charleroi will undergo an extensive paving project starting next week. The work, being handled by El Grande Industries Inc., will begin next week and continue through the end of the month. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Saturday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to...
CHARLEROI, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Claire Cicchini Monios – Rostraver Township

Claire Cicchini Monios, 86, of Rostraver Township, died early Wednesday morning, June 8, 2022, at her daughter’s home. She was born in Clairton on Dec. 5, 1935, daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Harchar Cicchini. Claire graduated from Clairton High School in 1953 and then attended the University of Pittsburgh, majoring in chemistry. After completing her degree, she worked as a chemist for the Pennsylvania Industrial Chemical Corporation in Clairton. Her real passion in life came from raising her three children. She decided that she wanted to make positive changes in children’s lives and attended California University of Pennsylvania, where she became a teacher. She worked as a substitute teacher in the elementary grades for the Belle Vernon Area School District, where she made an impact serving children. One of her greatest loves was cooking for her family. She insisted that her family come for dinner every Sunday at noon sharp, first because she was a stickler about punctuality, and second because her thoughts were that a family that eats together stays together! Her best times in life were spending time with her children and her grandchildren. Her family truly held the keys to her heart! She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Anthony Monios; two daughters, Cathy Monios and JoAnn (Dr. Robert) Klanchar; a son, Dr. George (Nicholene) Monios; seven grandchildren, David and Arianna Shernisky, Joseph Klanchar and Tyler, Anthony, Micheal and Joseph Monios; her sister-in-law, JoAnn Cicchini; nephews, Dr. Joseph (Melissa) Cicchini, Dr. John (Dr. Lori) Cicchini, James Cicchini and Jeffrey (Jennifer) Cicchini; several great-nephews and a great niece. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Sidney Cicchini. Her family sends a heartfelt appreciation for all who enriched her life. She was a big advocate that the living should continue living and was laid to rest on Thursday, June 9, 2022, by the Rev. David Nazimek at the Church of St. Anne in Rostraver. Funeral arrangements entrusted to JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com. The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Patricia (Kwiatkowski) Gatto

Patricia (Kwiatkowski) Gatto, died peacefully on Sept. 25, 2021, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford, Pa. A devoted wife and loving mother, Patricia was born on June 7, 1932, in Glassport, Pa., raised her family in West Mifflin and spent her final years close to her son and his wife in Wexford. She is survived by her husband John; her son, John Jr. and his wife, Crissy; and grandsons John and Stephen Maher. We know she is at peace with her daughter Pamela, her parents and her brothers and sisters, all who left our world before her. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 10 a.m., in the Grotto Chapel, located in the lower level of Sts. John and Paul Church, 2586 Wexford Bayne Rd., Franklin Park, PA 15143. Arrangement entrusted to Schellhaas & Sons Funeral Home, please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
WEXFORD, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Bubble fun at farmers market

Nori Barkby, 6, and Ayla Gaidos, 2 both of Monongahela stopped to catch bubbles from the Whimsy the Fairy during the Monongahela farmers market, which opened for the season on Friday. The farmers market will be held every Friday from 3-6 p.m. in Chess Park.
MONONGAHELA, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Carol Ann Grilli

Carol Ann Grilli, 73, of Clairton, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at home. She retired as clerk for the City of Clairton. She was a former employee at Sky Bank in Jefferson Hills, worked at Walnut Bingo Hall in Wilson and was a former employee at Foodmart in Clairton. She enjoyed trips to the casino and was an avid reader. Born Nov. 3, 1948, in McKeesport, she was a daughter of the late Emerson and Hilda (Trasp) Jones. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Dean A. Grilli; daughter, Danielle (Brian) Pavlack of Elizabeth Township; son, Shawn (Cyndi) Grilli of White Oak; granddaughter, Seneca Thompson of Elizabeth Township; step-grandchildren, Hollah, Aria, Paige and Christopher; and also, aunts and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by stepfather, Paul Jones. Friends will be received in the PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 221 North Second Ave., Elizabeth on Monday, June 13, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at noon in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Bob Fagan officiating. Burial will follow in Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth Township. Offer condolences at www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.
CLAIRTON, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Port Authority has new name

Whether catching a bus to or from downtown Pittsburgh or Oakland, standing at the McKeesport Transportation Center or waiting at a bus stop, park and ride or T station throughout Allegheny County, riders will soon notice a new name on buses. To read the rest of the story, please see...
monvalleyindependent.com

Tourism urged to jump start local economy

The Mon River Valley Coalition held its first in-person meeting in more than two years Friday at the Mon Valley Alliance building in Monongahela. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Saturday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
MONONGAHELA, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Donora council picks Szakal to fill open seat

Donora council has selected Gilbert Szakal Jr. to fill the seat opened by Sonny Lawson’s recent retirement. Dozens of citizens stormed out of council chambers in protest after the vote at Thursday’s meeting, and many vocalized indignation over council’s decision. To read the rest of the story,...
DONORA, PA

