4SRanch~Del Sur Community Foundation

 3 days ago

We’re dedicated to improving the lives of those who live,...

www.sdfoundation.org

HeySoCal

Free lunches available for youth at LA County parks this summer

Approximately 100,000 snacks and lunches will be provided free of charge this summer to children at 46 Los Angeles County parks, officials announced Saturday. The 2022 Summer Food Service Program kicks off Monday and runs until Aug. 5. It runs Monday through Friday, with lunch served between noon and 1 p.m. and snacks served between 3 and 4 p.m. No food will be provided on June 20 or July 4.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
westsidestorynewspaper.com

Rialto’s Hip Hop Legends Will Get Street Named After Them at June 11 Ceremony

SAN BERNARDINO, CA —On June 11th, 2022, at 11 a.m. Fifth District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. is hosting the Street Naming Recognition ceremony in honor of the Hip Hop group JJ Fad, who are Rialto born and raised. Jesse Duran of the KOLA-FM radio station will be emceeing the event. The invitation to the ceremony is open to the public, but space is limited, so reserve seats as soon as possible.
RIALTO, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Taco Fest celebration begins, today

PALMDALE — Today is the start of a weekend full of tasty, tempting tacos and other treats, along with music, community and fun at the AV Taco Fest. The festival returns after a two-year hiatus, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a full slate of food and fun at Palmdale’s Poncitlán Square, 38315 Ninth St. East, adjacent the Civic Center.
PALMDALE, CA
signalscv.com

‘A Good Fit’: Students, staff protest firing of Vasquez High principal

Protests, petitions and testimonials fell on deaf ears Thursday evening as the Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District governing board voted to request the resignation of Vasquez High School Principal Michael Murphy. Now, in the aftermath of the decision that led to staff members and hundreds of students conducting a mass...
ACTON, CA
dwa.org

New water bill assistance program provides up to $2,000

Riverside County residents who have past due water or sewer bills and meet income requirements can apply for up to $2,000 in assistance through the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). Program participants must live in Riverside County, meet income requirements and have unpaid water or sewer bills. The...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Hawthorne:- Best Sights of Hawthorne, CA

Hawthorne is a Los Angeles County city that offers many attractions for curious travelers. You can go plane-watching at Dockweiler Beach, fly a helicopter with Star Helicopters or simply check out the Automobile Driving Museum’s vintage cars. Check out this list of top things to do in Hawthorne (California) to help you plan your trip.
HAWTHORNE, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Former Home of the ‘Godmother of Santa Monica’ up for Sale

1707 San Vicente Boulevard property on market for $22 million. The former home of the “Godmother of Santa Monica” is now up for sale for $22 million as reported by The Real Deal.com. This historic estate that sits on one acre of land is located at 1707 San Vicente Boulevard and has eight bedrooms and five and a half baths. It has a view of the Riviera Country Club’s golf course.
SANTA MONICA, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [6-11-2022]

Saturday’s forecast: Hot, sunny, and lots to do in the city of angels. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (June 11) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Enjoy your day!. Things To Do For Saturday. Queer...
LOS ANGELES, CA
gardenavalleynews.org

Ground is broken on Crenshaw apartment complex

On Thursday, May 19, a groundbreaking ceremony took place at 12850 Crenshaw Blvd. for a 265-unit apartment complex. It’s located near the headquarters of Space X and Ring. The 265 units will be both one and two bedrooms, and will range in size from 510 to 1,197 square feet. There will be parking for 250 vehicles. The developers are Cityview and Stockbridge, and Cityview CEO Sean Burton said in a statement: “Major global tech, aerospace, automotive and ecommerce corporations are relocating to this South Bay community, making it a perfect time for Cityview and Stockbridge to execute on our shared vision for bringing new jobs and building much needed, quality market-rate workforce housing to this undersupplied market. We are both eager to be part of the revitalization efforts taking place in this region and provide increased sustainable living options to our residents.” Burton, Mayor Tasha Cerda and Council Member Art Kaskanian spoke at the event, with the Mayor saying, “With so many new employers coming to the South Bay neighborhood, South Bay X is an essential and welcome addition to our community that will ensure continued economic growth for the City of Gardena. We’re grateful for Cityview’s expertise in sustainable multifamily development and knowledge of the surrounding area as our community grows. We look forward to continued collaboration with this highly experienced team as we bring to life our shared vision of quality sustainable housing in this high-growth, transit-oriented neighborhood.” A time capsule will be placed in the foundations that includes the May 19, 2022 edition of the Gardena Valley News, plus the LA Times from the same day, a drill team pom pom and a band drumstick from Gardena High School, and a letter to the community’s future residents from Cityview.
GARDENA, CA
South Pasadena News

City of South Pasadena | Summer 2022 Movies in the Park

The South Pasadena Community Services Department will host three dates of Movies in the Park this summer. Admission is free, and patrons are encouraged to bring their family and friends to enjoy a night of entertainment in the park. Don’t forget the picnics, blankets, and lawn chairs!. Movies in...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Changes in Rancho Vista plan approved

PALMDALE — Changes to how some sections of the Rancho Vista area in west Palmdale may be developed in the future were approved by the Palmdale Planning Commission, Thursday. The changes were approved on a 4-0 vote, with Commissioner Dean Henderson absent. The variance involves the Rancho Vista Specific...
PALMDALE, CA
foxla.com

California mortgage relief: Property tax relief offered for eligible homeowners

LOS ANGELES - As families across California continue to bounce back financially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, help may be on the way for eligible homeowners. Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Keith Knox's office published a press release on Friday afternoon reminding Californians to consider looking into the state's mortgage relief program, which provides assistance to eligible homeowners who fell behind on their housing payments due to the pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
easyreadernews.com

King Harbor reckoning in Redondo Beach

When Jeremy Klemic stepped to the podium at Redondo Beach city hall Tuesday, May 31, and asked the overflow crowd, “How do we make the King Harbor Area the best version of itself,” the consultant knew many had answers in mind. The vast majority even wore matching shirts...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
South Pasadena News

539 Grand Avenue is For Sale

For the first time in over 22 years, 539 Grand Avenue in South Pasadena is once again for sale. Built in 1949, this home has been thoughtfully upgraded and is now ready for a new owner to take stewardship for the decades to come. There is an Open House showing on both Saturday and Sunday.

