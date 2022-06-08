4SRanch~Del Sur Community Foundation

On Thursday, May 19, a groundbreaking ceremony took place at 12850 Crenshaw Blvd. for a 265-unit apartment complex. It’s located near the headquarters of Space X and Ring. The 265 units will be both one and two bedrooms, and will range in size from 510 to 1,197 square feet. There will be parking for 250 vehicles. The developers are Cityview and Stockbridge, and Cityview CEO Sean Burton said in a statement: “Major global tech, aerospace, automotive and ecommerce corporations are relocating to this South Bay community, making it a perfect time for Cityview and Stockbridge to execute on our shared vision for bringing new jobs and building much needed, quality market-rate workforce housing to this undersupplied market. We are both eager to be part of the revitalization efforts taking place in this region and provide increased sustainable living options to our residents.” Burton, Mayor Tasha Cerda and Council Member Art Kaskanian spoke at the event, with the Mayor saying, “With so many new employers coming to the South Bay neighborhood, South Bay X is an essential and welcome addition to our community that will ensure continued economic growth for the City of Gardena. We’re grateful for Cityview’s expertise in sustainable multifamily development and knowledge of the surrounding area as our community grows. We look forward to continued collaboration with this highly experienced team as we bring to life our shared vision of quality sustainable housing in this high-growth, transit-oriented neighborhood.” A time capsule will be placed in the foundations that includes the May 19, 2022 edition of the Gardena Valley News, plus the LA Times from the same day, a drill team pom pom and a band drumstick from Gardena High School, and a letter to the community’s future residents from Cityview.

GARDENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO