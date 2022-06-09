Podcast: How to tie a knot at the end of a rope

Meagan Good is official a single woman. The Harlem star and DeVon Franklin announced in Dec. 2021 that they were ending their nine-year marriage. In a joint statement, the former couple made it clear that they'd part ways amicable. Considering their marriage wasn't a messy one, the split has been seamless, and probably one of the quickest and most non-problematic ones in Hollywood history. As for what caused the split, neither have said but in Franklin's divorce filing, he listed "irreconcilable differences." Good never obtained an attorney and reportedly agreed that Franklin could handle things in terms of the divorce. Outside of restoring her maiden name and dropping Franklin legally, their settlement is pretty clean.

