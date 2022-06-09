Podcast: How to tie a knot at the end of a rope

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
TIKTOK star Cooper Noriega has died at just 19 years old after publishing a shocking post just hours earlier. The star was reportedly found unconscious in a mall parking lot outside of Los Angeles on Thursday. The image was captioned: "who else b thinking they gon d!€ young af."
Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son, Deveraux, rocked out backstage during a recent Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool, England. Sporting an adorable Rolling Stones T-shirt and sneakers, Deveraux showed off his best dance moves, spinning around and shaking his floppy hair as he danced to The Rolling Stones’ 1969 song, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”
Meagan Good is official a single woman. The Harlem star and DeVon Franklin announced in Dec. 2021 that they were ending their nine-year marriage. In a joint statement, the former couple made it clear that they'd part ways amicable. Considering their marriage wasn't a messy one, the split has been seamless, and probably one of the quickest and most non-problematic ones in Hollywood history. As for what caused the split, neither have said but in Franklin's divorce filing, he listed "irreconcilable differences." Good never obtained an attorney and reportedly agreed that Franklin could handle things in terms of the divorce. Outside of restoring her maiden name and dropping Franklin legally, their settlement is pretty clean.
Former Dragons’ Den star Hilary Devey has died aged 65, her publicist has confirmed.The TV star died on Saturday, after a long illness, in Morocco, where she had a property, her publicist Benjamin Webb told the PA news agency.She joined BBC Two programme Dragons’ Den in 2011 and left in 2012, going on to present Channel 4’s The Intern.In 2013 she was made a CBE, honoured for a career in business and for her charitable work.She founded the multimillion-pound freight distribution business Pall-Ex, after selling her home and car in the 1990s to finance it.Her charity work included her position...
