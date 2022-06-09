Parkinson's Revolution fundraiser will benefit research and patient support

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The City of Rochester is getting ready to start a new program that will essentially pay people with guns not to use them. The City has begun the hiring process for the Peacemaker Fellowship program. It is currently interviewing candidates for “peacemaker” or mentor positions. Once hired, those city employees will be tasked with working their contacts on the streets to recruit and build trust with potential fellows. The fellows are typically men between the ages of 18-24 who’ve already been involved in shootings. Once a fellow commits to the program, he can earn a monthly stipend for participating.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO