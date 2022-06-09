ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrietta, NY

Parkinson's Revolution fundraiser will benefit research and patient support

Cover picture for the articleHENRIETTA, N.Y. (WHEC) — An indoor cycling event on Saturday will raise funding to support patients with Parkinson's disease and research, including genetic testing. The Parkinson's Disease Revolution event starts at 8:45...

WHEC TV-10

Communities hosted March for Lives rallies Saturday

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - Communities throughout the area and country are hosting March For Our Lives rallies on Saturday, June 11 for changes in gun laws. People also rallied here in our area, including at the Ontario County courthouse in Canandaigua. They came out with signs and held them to...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Giving blood, in honor of American war hero, Gary Beikrich.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Giving blood, in honor of American war hero, Gary Beikrich. Monroe county and the veterans outreach center hosted the blood drive for heroes today at the eastside family YMCA in Penfield. The army special forces veteran received the medal of honor. The military's highest decoration, for...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Mayor Evans announces activities to keep kids healthy and safe during summer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The city is organizing recreational programs this summer to help children stay safe, active, and make new friends. Mayor Malik Evans unveiled Rochester’s 2022 Summer Recreation Guide on Friday morning at Rochester Sports Complex. The activities allow children to enjoy their summer vacation with adults who can help them avoid harm and stay mentally engaged.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester in Focus: June 12, 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - This week on Rochester in Focus, we tackle two major challenges for the City of Rochester: Illegal motor bikes and responding to mental health crises. Lynette Adams sits down with Mayor Malik Evans to find out what more the city is doing to keep the streets safe and Emily Putnam meets with members of the Person in Crisis (PIC) Team.
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Society
Rochester, NY
Health
City
Henrietta, NY
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Blood drive on Saturday in honor of Gary Beikrich

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Monroe County and the Veterans Outreach Center are hosting a blood drive in honor of the late Gary Beikrich on Saturday. The "Blood Drive for Heroes" is at the Eastside Family YMCA in Penfield from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Beikrich earned the Medal...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

City hiring "Peacemakers" to launch fellowship program for people with guns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The City of Rochester is getting ready to start a new program that will essentially pay people with guns not to use them. The City has begun the hiring process for the Peacemaker Fellowship program. It is currently interviewing candidates for “peacemaker” or mentor positions. Once hired, those city employees will be tasked with working their contacts on the streets to recruit and build trust with potential fellows. The fellows are typically men between the ages of 18-24 who’ve already been involved in shootings. Once a fellow commits to the program, he can earn a monthly stipend for participating.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Pet of the Week: Brandon

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — It's time now for our Pet of the Week. Meet Brandon, a 2 ½-year-old mixed breed dog who would love nothing more than to find a home to call his own. Besides his regal looks, Brandon has the heart of a leader. He loves his close friends and is certainly a prince.
ROCHESTER, NY
#Parkinsons#Fundraising#Dna Test
WHEC TV-10

Strong Museum to offer free admission in celebration of Juneteenth

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Strong Museum will open up for free admission on Saturday, June 18 as they celebrate Juneteenth. In addition, Strong will also have performances and activities promoting knowledge and appreciation of Black history and culture. Those are slated to happen between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on June 18.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

American Ninja Warrior and Rochester native helps others combat stress

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Finding joy and peace in working out can be a challenge for some. But Stewart Mahler believes it should be the opposite. “I’ve always been pretty physically active and I love working out but I had never got into a routine," said Mahler. "It was always like I’d do something for a little bit and then it falls off. This is the most consistently I’ve ever worked out in my entire life.”
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

CRISP restaurant owners rise above hate-filled letter

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - What might have been just another business day for the owners of one of Rochester's newest restaurants has been tainted by a hate-filled, homophobic letter. It comes during Gay Pride Month, and a time when hate appears all too common. But the owners of CRISP Rochester...
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
WHEC TV-10

Family and friends mourn death of oldest Rochesterian

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Saturday afternoon friends and family members celebrated the life of a woman believed to be the flower city's oldest living resident. Mammie Lee Henderson Rambo died on Sunday. Dozens of friends and family came to Rochester to celebrate her life. You may remember, News10NBC first...
ROCHESTER, NY
gvpennysaver.com

Inside Look at Dairy Farming with El-Vi Farms of Newark

Along Pelis Road in Newark sits the beautiful acreage of El-Vi Farms. Family-owned since its founding, El-Vi Farms, LLC, has been a local leader in dairy farming for nearly 75 years. Kim Skellie, one of four managing partners at El-Vi, shares some of his thoughts on dairy farming. El-Vi Farms...
NEWARK, NY
CITY News

Where have all the gay bars gone?

In a half-century, Rochester’s gay bars went from secret and forbidden to “out” and everywhere to almost nowhere. Pamela Barres still remembers the freedom she felt walking into Rosie’s wearing lipstick and that red wig. Back then, Barres was a middle-aged married man with children and a job at Kodak by day, and a covert “cross-dresser” by night eager for acceptance of her authentic self. She found...
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Sodus Farmers Market Returns Wednesday

The Sodus Farmers Market makes it return next week. The event will be held at the United Third Methodist Church of Sodus on West Main Street, beginning Wednesday from 2:30-6:00p and running through October 12th. New for this year will be a kids tent running through August which will feature activities geared toward children.
SODUS, NY
wxxinews.org

Coming up on Connections: Friday, June 10, 2022

First hour: Adam Met of AJR on how to reduce concert waste. Second hour: An update on the Rochester Police Accountability Board. It’s summer concert season, and that means a huge amount of waste heading for landfills. At CMAC, concert-goers leave behind ripped blankets, folding chairs – even their pants and shirts. But there’s a movement afoot to dramatically reduce the waste that concerts produce. One of the leaders is Adam Met, bass player of the popular band AJR, which is currently selling out 15,000 venues across the country. Adam has family and connections in Rochester, and recently launched a partnership with CMAC and four other venues in other states to improve their environmental footprint. They explain how. Our guests:
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

City officials cut ribbon for organic wine shop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — After a long journey, a Rochester entrepreneur finally opened his organic wine shop on Friday. State and city leaders, including Mayor Malik Evans, cut the ribbon for the grand opening of the sustainably-sourced wine company Aldaskeller. The shop on Gregory Street in the South Wedge neighborhood is now open for business.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

PAB Board Chair submits resignation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The chair of Rochester's Police Accountability Board submitted her resignation Friday afternoon. Shani Wilson is stepping down effective immediately. The board will hold a special meeting Monday to appoint a new chair. Wilson's resignation comes the same week suspended PAB Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds published comments...
ROCHESTER, NY

