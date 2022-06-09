ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Florida Tech to Host ‘Lagoon Straight Talk’ Event at Gleason Performing Arts Center June 23

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Three people involved in Indian River Lagoon restoration efforts will offer updates and answer questions at Lagoon Straight Talk, a public event from 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 23 at Florida Tech’s Gleason Performing Arts Center. The...

Sports Pioneer Julia Beckman Dedicated 35 Years To Developing Girls’ Athletics in Brevard

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA (Space Coast Sports Hall of Fame) – We should all aspire to embrace the years with the grace of Julia Beckman. After living through 94 revolutions of the Earth around the Sun, Beckman remains active, outspoken and independent enough to tackle eight-hour solo car trips to visit relatives, but, then, that should be expected from the lady who pioneered sports in the Space Coast.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Memorial Day Pledge Made and Exceeded: Erdman Automotive Provides Generous Support to Four Veteran Organizationss.

WATCH: A very special Memorial Day Ceremony from Erdman Automotive on State Road 520 in Cocoa, is covered by the Friday Night Locker Room’s Orville Susong and Steve Wilson. Speakers include SFC James “JJ “Justice, U.S. Army (Ret.), Rear Admiral Wayne Justice, U.S. Coast Guard (Ret.), LTC Tim Thomas, U.S. Army (Ret.), and Donn Weaver Former U.S. Army captain. Dr. Michael Cadore delivered the invocation and the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets Color Guard, Courageous Division, Veterans Memorial Center, presented the Colors.
COCOA, FL
Brevard Health Alliance announces June Job Fair

BREVARD COUNTY - Brevard Health Alliance, Brevard County’s only Federally Qualified Health Center, has announced a June Job Fair, targeting qualified candidates to fill a range of medical and dental health care positions. Open positions are targeted to help staff our 10 medical clinics throughout Brevard County and help our medical and dental service lines grow.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts announces 2022-23 Broadway season

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broadway is back at Melbourne’s Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts. Whether you want to see six merry murderesses jazzing up a jail, hear an unconventional cacophony of music made by household objects, regale in the larger-than-life legends that are Emilio and Gloria Estefan and Aretha Franklin or toast to life in a Jewish community hidden away in Russia, the Brevard County performing arts center has something for all audiences.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Adams Ranch offers natural beef to consumers

ST. LUCIE COUNTY – The legendary Adams Ranch here has long been renowned for blazing trails and making history in the Florida cattle ranching industry. In the 1940s, ranch founder Alto “Bud” Lee Adams Jr. began cross-breeding England’s Hereford cattle stock – known for tender, flavorful beef – with more heat-resistant Brahmans in order to create a line of beef cattle capable of thriving in Florida’s tropical climate. He succeeded, and the United States Department of Agriculture recognized the Adams Ranch Braford® as a new breed of cattle in 1969. Prior to his passing in 2017, the famous Florida rancher racked up numerous awards for his efforts to produce natural beef without antibiotics and preserve the pristine natural environment of his 40,000 acres of Florida ranchlands extending through Madison, Okeechobee, Osceola and St. Lucie counties. Those include being named both Cattleman of the Year and Landowner of the Year and receiving the Stewardship Award from the National Cattlemen’s Association. He was inducted into the Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame in 1999.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
Gov. Ron DeSantis Appoints Assistant State Attorney Jigisa Patel-Dookhoo Judge On 18th Judicial Circuit Court

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced the appointment of Rockledge resident Jigisa Patel-Dookhoo to the 18th Judicial Circuit Court. Patel-Dookhoo, who has been an Assistant State Attorney since 2016, will serve Brevard and Seminole counties as a judge on the 18th Judicial Circuit Court. Currently, she...
ROCKLEDGE, FL
💵 5 things to do in Central Florida under $25

ORLANDO, Fla. – With record-setting gas prices and increasing costs for major attractions, we’re all trying to have some fun on a budget. Visit Orlando is a great resource to find unique attractions in and around Central Florida. [TRENDING: Orlando’s first transgender homecoming queen graduates high school |...
OBITUARY: Frederick R. Bristol Jr., 64, of Palm Bay, Passed Away on June 4

BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – It is with great sadness that the family of Frederick R. Bristol Jr. 64 of Palm Bay, announces his passing on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Fred was born in Toledo, Ohio, on May 29, 1958, to Frederick Sr. & Ellen Bristol. Fred recently retired where he served Fred enjoyed riding his motorcycle, watching the Red Sox, and spending time with his family and friends.
PALM BAY, FL

