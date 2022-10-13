ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Everything Kim Kardashian and Her Family Have Said About Pete Davidson on ‘The Kardashians’

By Yana Grebenyuk
 5 days ago
Playing coy! Kim Kardashian may have opened up about her romance with Pete Davidson on The Kardashians , but the reality star is still keeping some details private.

During an episode of the Hulu reality series in June 2022, Kim dodged a question about if she was in love with Pete. "I don't know if that is any of your business," she teased before giving the camera a smile.

The Skims founder noted that the comedian had a special presence in her life . "Pete is such a good person. I can't even explain it. He just has the best heart and always thinks of the small things," Kim explained before gushing over the "cutest, littlest things" that he has gifted her.

The couple originally sparked romance rumors after they worked together on Saturday Night Live in October 2021. The pair were later spotted on multiple dates before they were photographed holding hands in Palm Springs, California, confirming their status.

After the PDA pics surfaced, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kim and Pete were "getting serious" about each other , adding, "Things have definitely escalated quickly but in a healthy, fun way. Right now, they are just enjoying their time together and seeing where things go."

The reality star's romance with the Meet Cute actor was her first public relationship after she filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021. The duo, who share kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm , were married for six years ahead of their split.

Following the major life change, Kim opened up about getting excited for the next chapter of her life . “For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy," she told Vogue for their March 2022 cover story. "And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”

One month later, Kim opened up about her choice to keep her bond with Pete more low-key . "I do think that I am holding a little bit more close to my heart on certain aspects of my relationship with Pete," the Selfish author told Hoda Kotb on an episode of the "Making Space" podcast in April 2022. "It feels good just to know that, like, we have this connection and we have our little bubble of a relationship world that we live in that, like, not a lot of people know about."

The trailer for season 2 of The Kardashians hinted that fans might see more of Davidson in the new episodes, but in August 2022, Kim and the King of Staten Island star called it quits. "They amicably split," an insider told Us Weekly at the time.

Scroll down for everything Kim and her family have said when it comes to her relationship with Pete:

