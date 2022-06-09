KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Wednesday, June 8 2022 10 PM

MIAMI – Fewer storms are in the mix for Sunday as South Florida transitions from a wet weather pattern to a dry pattern.For Sunday, there's about a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. so we'll be mostly sunny with temperatures near 88 degrees.Winds will be out of the south between 6 and 13 mph.On Monday, a plume of dry Saharan Dust makes its way to the region and will essentially cap a big chunk of shower and thunderstorm chances.However, a few storms could still be possible across the interior while coastal communities stay dry.High temperatures for Monday will be warm thanks to the dry air, and much of South Florida could be sitting in the lower 90s by the early afternoon.Storm chances begin to increase Tuesday in the afternoon with warm temperatures sticking around.The rest of the week has scattered storm chances with temperatures remaining in the upper 80s.

