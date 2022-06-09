ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merritt Island, FL

Space Coast Weavers & Fiber Artists to Present ‘Weaving in the Round’ Program June 25

Cover picture for the articleBREVARD COUNTY • MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA – The Space Coast Weavers & Fiber Artists will meet on Saturday, June 25 at 10 a.m. at the Merritt Island Public Library, 1195 N. Courtenay Parkway. Barbara Pietruck of Rockledge will present a program on “Weaving in the Round.”....

Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts announces 2022-23 Broadway season

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broadway is back at Melbourne’s Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts. Whether you want to see six merry murderesses jazzing up a jail, hear an unconventional cacophony of music made by household objects, regale in the larger-than-life legends that are Emilio and Gloria Estefan and Aretha Franklin or toast to life in a Jewish community hidden away in Russia, the Brevard County performing arts center has something for all audiences.
City of Cocoa’s 2021 Water Quality Report is Now Available Online

BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – The 2021 Water Quality Report (the newest report) is now available for viewing on the internet HERE. Cocoa is listing this URL on water bills in June and July so you can find the link to view the 2021 Water Quality Report.
Memorial Day Pledge Made and Exceeded: Erdman Automotive Provides Generous Support to Four Veteran Organizationss.

WATCH: A very special Memorial Day Ceremony from Erdman Automotive on State Road 520 in Cocoa, is covered by the Friday Night Locker Room’s Orville Susong and Steve Wilson. Speakers include SFC James “JJ “Justice, U.S. Army (Ret.), Rear Admiral Wayne Justice, U.S. Coast Guard (Ret.), LTC Tim Thomas, U.S. Army (Ret.), and Donn Weaver Former U.S. Army captain. Dr. Michael Cadore delivered the invocation and the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets Color Guard, Courageous Division, Veterans Memorial Center, presented the Colors.
‘MelBOOM’ to present Fourth of July fireworks

BREVARD COUNTY — A spectacular air show and fireworks display could be the perfect ending to another Fourth of July, and the city of Melbourne is inviting the public to come out and enjoy it. “MelBOOM” will return for another year of fun on Monday, July 4 at Front...
Adams Ranch offers natural beef to consumers

ST. LUCIE COUNTY – The legendary Adams Ranch here has long been renowned for blazing trails and making history in the Florida cattle ranching industry. In the 1940s, ranch founder Alto “Bud” Lee Adams Jr. began cross-breeding England’s Hereford cattle stock – known for tender, flavorful beef – with more heat-resistant Brahmans in order to create a line of beef cattle capable of thriving in Florida’s tropical climate. He succeeded, and the United States Department of Agriculture recognized the Adams Ranch Braford® as a new breed of cattle in 1969. Prior to his passing in 2017, the famous Florida rancher racked up numerous awards for his efforts to produce natural beef without antibiotics and preserve the pristine natural environment of his 40,000 acres of Florida ranchlands extending through Madison, Okeechobee, Osceola and St. Lucie counties. Those include being named both Cattleman of the Year and Landowner of the Year and receiving the Stewardship Award from the National Cattlemen’s Association. He was inducted into the Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame in 1999.
Entertainment
Company offering $2,000 to unleash 100 cockroaches in your home: Here's why

ORLANDO, Fla. - A pest control company is offering $2,000 to families willing to let them unleash 100 cockroaches in their homes. The Pest Informer is conducting a study to try and help them find the newest ways to get rid of cockroaches. This is where you come in: the company is willing to pay homeowners big money to allow them to release 100 American cockroaches in their homes and test out a specific pest control technique to see how effective it is.
Sports Pioneer Julia Beckman Dedicated 35 Years To Developing Girls’ Athletics in Brevard

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA (Space Coast Sports Hall of Fame) – We should all aspire to embrace the years with the grace of Julia Beckman. After living through 94 revolutions of the Earth around the Sun, Beckman remains active, outspoken and independent enough to tackle eight-hour solo car trips to visit relatives, but, then, that should be expected from the lady who pioneered sports in the Space Coast.
💵 5 things to do in Central Florida under $25

ORLANDO, Fla. – With record-setting gas prices and increasing costs for major attractions, we’re all trying to have some fun on a budget. Visit Orlando is a great resource to find unique attractions in and around Central Florida. [TRENDING: Orlando’s first transgender homecoming queen graduates high school |...
Animal rescue in Sumter County hosts lemurs, exotic birds and more

WEBSTER, Fla. – The Chase Animal Rescue and Sanctuary — a nonprofit rescue in Webster for primates, tortoises, exotic birds, deer and more — is set to run through the summer and host a variety of animal-themed events. One of the weekly events the sanctuary uses to...
OBITUARY: Frederick R. Bristol Jr., 64, of Palm Bay, Passed Away on June 4

BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – It is with great sadness that the family of Frederick R. Bristol Jr. 64 of Palm Bay, announces his passing on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Fred was born in Toledo, Ohio, on May 29, 1958, to Frederick Sr. & Ellen Bristol. Fred recently retired where he served Fred enjoyed riding his motorcycle, watching the Red Sox, and spending time with his family and friends.
