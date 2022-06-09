Principal Message From David Legrand

WAXHAW, NC – The South Charlotte Dog Rescue is pleased to present Luke for adoption. “This week we’d love to take a moment to introduce you to Luke. This sweet boy is a Lab/Terrier mix, and at 6 years young is in the perfect sweet spot of adulthood. He is doing his best to adjust to a new life without the Dad he loved so much. Luke is still active, loves to run, play fetch & just enjoy his life! He likes other dogs but prefers to be the king of his castle, and would truly thrive as the only dog in the home. He is sweet as can be and the most loyal, loving dog you’ll ever meet! His foster mom tells us he is the best boy, likes his crate, is house trained, and is just an all-around sweetheart. He even waits by the door for her to come back when she has to leave the house. He loves kids but doesn’t quite know his size, and at 75 lbs, would be too much for a home with babies or toddlers. Luke is loyal and loving, super cuddly, and just wants to please his people. He will be the best friend you’ve always wanted! Don’t miss out on this handsome, loyal, green-eyed boy! Submit your application to foster or adopt Luke on our website at www.southcharlottedogrescue.com!”

