Principal Message From David Legrand

CHARLOTTE — Community leaders said they feel disappointed and disrespected after a meeting with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh abruptly ended. The meeting, hosted by the African American Faith Alliance for Educational Advancement, took place last Friday at the Faith Memorial Baptist Church. Rev. Jordan Boyd, Dr. Dennis...
CHARLOTTE — Samuel Bailey suffered a stroke at just 8 years old and was later told he may have just years to live. Doctors discovered he had an arteriovenous malformation, or AVM. “It’s basically when the blood vessels in your brain become imploded, inflated,” Bailey said. “And if it’s...
Last week, Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh met with the African American Faith Alliance in hopes of enlisting their support for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. But a public clash over how Hattabaugh left that private meeting has deepened existing rifts. County Commissioner Vilma Leake says Hattabaugh's departure from a June 3 meeting with...
MINT HILL, NC – The last four years have posed many challenges for the Class of 2022, a group of young adults who were barely starting their second year in high school when COVID abruptly and indefinitely altered the world as we knew it. Nevertheless, these students rose to meet all the challenges life threw their way and emerged victorious: grateful for the little things, clear on their passion and purpose, and prepared to meet whatever the future holds.
CHARLOTTE — A Butler High School student overcame physical and mental challenges to become one of the highest jumpers in the country. Cheyla Scott is a rising senior and the reigning state and national high jump champion. For someone who has cleared the highest of highs, Scott said she...
CONCORD — Police were called to the Cabarrus County Republican Party headquarters twice Tuesday evening in response to an executive committee meeting that devolved into a shouting match between audience members and committee members. The main item on the agenda June 7 was for the committee to interview candidates...
Full-scale graduation ceremonies are back for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, which expects to hand out 8,555 diplomas by the time ceremonies end Thursday. Those ceremonies start Saturday at Bojangles Coliseum and UNC Charlotte’s Halton arena. Drivers should expect heavy traffic as graduates and guests arrive and depart (check the schedule here).
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Justine Lindsay is an NC State graduate, a dance enthusiast, and the first ever transgender member of the Carolina Panthers’ elite cheerleading squad, the TopCats. “It was more so like ‘Hey, I’m me. I’m gonna go out and put my best foot forward...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A former CMS student is speaking out about the federal lawsuit she filed this week against the Board of Education. Serena Evans says she was raped by another student in a bathroom inside Myers Park High School in 2016. She says she went to her doctor, then the ER, then the police, and then her mother notified the school principal, Mark Bosco, via email.
WAXHAW, NC – The South Charlotte Dog Rescue is pleased to present Luke for adoption. “This week we’d love to take a moment to introduce you to Luke. This sweet boy is a Lab/Terrier mix, and at 6 years young is in the perfect sweet spot of adulthood. He is doing his best to adjust to a new life without the Dad he loved so much. Luke is still active, loves to run, play fetch & just enjoy his life! He likes other dogs but prefers to be the king of his castle, and would truly thrive as the only dog in the home. He is sweet as can be and the most loyal, loving dog you’ll ever meet! His foster mom tells us he is the best boy, likes his crate, is house trained, and is just an all-around sweetheart. He even waits by the door for her to come back when she has to leave the house. He loves kids but doesn’t quite know his size, and at 75 lbs, would be too much for a home with babies or toddlers. Luke is loyal and loving, super cuddly, and just wants to please his people. He will be the best friend you’ve always wanted! Don’t miss out on this handsome, loyal, green-eyed boy! Submit your application to foster or adopt Luke on our website at www.southcharlottedogrescue.com!”
CHARLOTTE — The 30 highest-paid employees at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools oversee operations for the entire district. Among those in the top spots for 2022 are Hugh Hattabaugh, interim superintendent, and the district’s cabinet members, attorneys, department directors and the six learning community superintendents who are tasked with increasing instructional leadership support at the schools within their individual learning community.
MINT HILL, NC – Philadelphia Presbyterian, Mint Hill’s oldest church, hopes to make history again – 50 years from now. Just after the worship service on Sunday, congregation members buried a time capsule that they hope will be opened in 2070, three hundred years after the congregation first met in an arbor on Brief Road.
CHARLOTTE – This week alone I’ve had two clients come in to get relief from sciatic nerve pain. Generally speaking, people call sciatic nerve pain anything that starts in the low back/buttocks area and continues down the leg to the knee. Some people also have the pain extend to their foot. So how do we know it’s the sciatic nerve causing this?
June 10. The Band of Oz, a great beach band with its toes planted in Carolina sand, will perform Sunday on the Village Green in downtown Cornelius. The performance starts and 6 pm and runs to 8. Coolers and picnics are A-OK. By the way, the Davidson Public Library patio is the stage.
Throughout March and April, gas prices have set record highs, and they've been inching upward, passing levels not seen since the 2008 recession. Charlotte Douglas International Airport is seeing a high volume of people getting on planes now through Monday. Peach farmers working to keep up with rising costs. Updated:...
CHARLOTTE – At Passionate Paws Animal Hospital, fur babies are an essential part of the family. Just like with our human children, it is important to think ahead and make plans to ensure that our fur babies are cared for if something happens to us. “It should all be...
Smithfield is hosting Hot Grill Summer on Saturday, June 11th, 2022. Enjoy FREE cookout and outdoor movie events in Iredell County. This is a chance to enjoy the beginning of the summer, as well as FREE food from Smithfield. Daytime event: Cookout. Lake Norman State Park Picnic Grounds. 759 State...
The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.
Comments / 0