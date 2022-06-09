ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathie Wood Trims Pfizer Stake And Loads Up $25M In Rival COVID-19 Vaccine Maker

By Rachit Vats
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cathie Wood led Ark Invest on Wednesday initiated a position in Moderna Inc MRNA after the biotech company said an updated version of its COVID-19 booster vaccine appeared to provide stronger protection against the Omicron variant than its current...

scitechdaily.com

mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines – Like Pfizer and Moderna – Work Better Against Variants of Concern

A comparison of four COVID-19 vaccinations shows that messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines — Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — perform better against the World Health Organization (WHO)’s variants of concern (VOCs) than viral vector vaccines — AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (J&J)/Janssen. Although they all effectively prevent severe disease by VOCs, the research, publishingtoday (May 17th, 2022) in the open access journal PLOS Medicine, suggests that people receiving a viral vector vaccine are more vulnerable to infection by new variants.
Medical Daily

Moderna Signals ‘Turning Point’ In COVID-19 Pandemic With New Booster

A new bivalent booster vaccine from Moderna promises to be a 'turning point' in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as cases continue to rise in the U.S. and abroad. The new booster vaccine dose, announced Wednesday by the pharmaceutical and biotech company, targets the original COVID-19 variant and the new Omicron subvariants currently dominating cases in the U.S. The Omicron strains cause high numbers of daily cases in the U.S. but lower numbers of deaths and hospitalizations.
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
Fortune

A record 68% of American households said their savings could cover a $400 emergency in 2021

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last year was a banner year for many American households: Financial well-being reached an all-time high in 2021, as did the share of households that said they could cover a $400 emergency with their savings, according to the Federal Reserve.
INCOME TAX
Mashed

The Food That's Seen The Greatest Price Increase From Inflation

It's no secret that inflation has impacted every industry from fuel to furniture, but one place where U.S. consumers are really feeling its day-to-day effects is at the supermarket checkout. In January, grocery prices in the U.S. reached a record-breaking high with the overall price of food costing 6.5% more than it was the previous year, marking the highest rate of inflation since the 1980s.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
