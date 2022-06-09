ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the celebs that attended Game 3 of the Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals in Boston

By Gwen Egan
 3 days ago

Only the Celtics could get Guy Fieri, Paul Pierce, and Bill Belichick to attend the same event.

With tickets starting at $800 for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors, a seat inside the TD Garden was a hot commodity.

But it wasn’t just diehard Celtics fans clamoring to get inside the building. According to a release from the NBA, these celebrities and sports stars were in the stands Wednesday night to watch the Celtics notch a 2-1 series lead over the Warriors.

Some former Celtics greats returned to their home court:

  • Paul Pierce
  • Antoine Walker
  • Bill Walton
  • Charlie Scott
  • ML Carr
  • Leon Powe
  • Dana Barros
  • Eddie House

Other notable figures, both locally and nationally:

  • Nelly
  • Jadakiss
  • Nia Long
  • Bob Kraft
  • Bill Belichick
  • John Wall
  • Guy Fieri
  • Michael Bivins
  • Millyz
  • Michelle Brooks
  • Dave Portnoy

And in a multi-sport crossover event, Patriots players stepped onto the scene:

  • James White
  • Don’t’a Hightower
  • Damien Harris
  • Davon Godchaux
  • Byron Cowart

Many of the celebrities in attendance were spotted by fans:

