Here are the celebs that attended Game 3 of the Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals in Boston
Only the Celtics could get Guy Fieri, Paul Pierce, and Bill Belichick to attend the same event.
With tickets starting at $800 for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors, a seat inside the TD Garden was a hot commodity.
But it wasn’t just diehard Celtics fans clamoring to get inside the building. According to a release from the NBA, these celebrities and sports stars were in the stands Wednesday night to watch the Celtics notch a 2-1 series lead over the Warriors.
Some former Celtics greats returned to their home court:
- Paul Pierce
- Antoine Walker
- Bill Walton
- Charlie Scott
- ML Carr
- Leon Powe
- Dana Barros
- Eddie House
Other notable figures, both locally and nationally:
- Nelly
- Jadakiss
- Nia Long
- Bob Kraft
- Bill Belichick
- John Wall
- Guy Fieri
- Michael Bivins
- Millyz
- Michelle Brooks
- Dave Portnoy
And in a multi-sport crossover event, Patriots players stepped onto the scene:
- James White
- Don’t’a Hightower
- Damien Harris
- Davon Godchaux
- Byron Cowart
Many of the celebrities in attendance were spotted by fans:
Comments / 0