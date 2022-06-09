Here are the celebs that attended Game 3 of the Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals in Boston

Only the Celtics could get Guy Fieri, Paul Pierce, and Bill Belichick to attend the same event.

With tickets starting at $800 for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors, a seat inside the TD Garden was a hot commodity.

But it wasn’t just diehard Celtics fans clamoring to get inside the building. According to a release from the NBA, these celebrities and sports stars were in the stands Wednesday night to watch the Celtics notch a 2-1 series lead over the Warriors.

Some former Celtics greats returned to their home court:

Paul Pierce

Antoine Walker

Bill Walton

Charlie Scott

ML Carr

Leon Powe

Dana Barros

Eddie House

Other notable figures, both locally and nationally:

Nelly

Jadakiss

Nia Long

Bob Kraft

Bill Belichick

John Wall

Guy Fieri

Michael Bivins

Millyz

Michelle Brooks

Dave Portnoy

And in a multi-sport crossover event, Patriots players stepped onto the scene:

James White

Don’t’a Hightower

Damien Harris

Davon Godchaux

Byron Cowart

Many of the celebrities in attendance were spotted by fans: