Estate Planning For Fur Babies

WEDDINGTON, NC – This week, Animals First Rescue is pleased to present Bandy for adoption!. “This is Bandy! He is a one-year-old, short-haired black that was just recently neutered, which is why in the photo he has a little shaved area where they put a tattoo to show that he was neutered. He is the best kitty for anyone, and he would be great in a family setting as he is fun and playful! Bandy would also make a great companion for anyone looking for a lap kitty. He is currently living in the cat condos at the Wesley Chapel PetSmart waiting for his forever family to find him. His adoption donation covers all of his shots, and up-to-date vaccinations, and he was combo tested negative!”

WEDDINGTON, NC ・ 10 DAYS AGO