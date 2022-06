Annie Hirokawa, a Cesar E. Chavez High School student who has just completed her junior year, has been selected as Delano’s Distinguished Young Woman. She will hold that title for her upcoming senior year as the 28th winner from Delano. She won both the interview and scholastics categories as well. At Chavez High she is also the new associated student body president for 2022-23.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO