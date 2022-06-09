ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Mint Hill Times

Adoptable Pet of the Week – Luke

By Tara Botero
 3 days ago
WAXHAW, NC – The South Charlotte Dog Rescue is pleased to present Luke for adoption. “This week we’d love to take a moment to introduce you to Luke. This sweet boy is a Lab/Terrier mix, and at 6 years young is in the perfect sweet spot of adulthood. He is...

ABOUT

The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

 https://www.minthilltimes.com

