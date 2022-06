Effective: 2022-06-12 07:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-12 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anson; Cumberland; Harnett; Hoke; Lee; Montgomery; Moore; Richmond; Scotland; Stanly Patchy Dense Fog Trough 9 AM Patches of dense fog have developed over the Sandhills early this morning from Cumberland County westward into Richmond extending northward into southern Moore County. This fog will lift and quickly dissipate after 9 AM. Fog, particularly when dense, can be hazardous to drivers. Motorists should use extra caution while traveling this morning and prepare for sudden drops in visibility to as low as 1/4 mile.

ANSON COUNTY, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO