‘I was just numb’: Daughter urges against distracted driving after father was hit, killed in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s something most of us can admit to doing, but in a split second it can become deadly — distracted driving. It changed the lives of one local family forever after 71-year-old Gary Shannon was killed after a car hit him. The driver is suspected of speeding and reaching for her phone at the time of the incident.

The warm weather and long walks were always the highlights of Gary’s life, but it’s a small delight that his family knows he will never feel again.

“He loved to walk he would outwalk me,” Gary’s daughter, Tamica Shannon laughed. “It was devastating for me. I was just numb, I would have never fathomed this happening.”

It was a usual day when Gary was headed home. He walked across the intersection of Carter Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard. He was just three minutes away from his house, but he wouldn’t make it.

“He has been walking as a pedestrian for years, and you know [he would] obey the law, the crosswalks, and stuff like that. I just couldn’t believe it, because it’s not like he was on the highway or something like that. He was just in the neighborhood,” explained Tamica.

According to Murfreesboro police, say the driver of a Jeep Compass struck Gary as he was attempting to cross the street. He was pronounced dead on the scene by personnel with the Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services.

The driver was identified as 28-year-old Teandrea Bigsby of Georgia. Bigsby was taken to the hospital after suffering a panic attack following the crash. After being evaluated by doctors and released, she was arrested and now faces vehicular homicide by recklessness charges.

“He was on the top of the hood for several yards, I just don’t see how that could happen. I know it happened, forensic evidence proved it happened, but it was unbelievable” Tamica said.

Every day, versions of Gary’s death play out across the U.S. According to AAA, more than 3,000 people die every year at the hands of a driver who diverts their attention away from the road.

The preliminary investigation shows that Bigsby may have been speeding and reaching for her cell phone before hitting Shannon, carrying him several yards before stopping. Shannon was thrown from the hood of the SUV and landed on the pavement.

Now, the Shannon family hopes drivers will pay attention.

“If you’re speeding in a residential area, and you just look away for a few minutes, I’m serious whether it phones or… I wish they would just ban phones period unless you have headphones,” said Tamica.

Tamica explained, that even though Friday night would be her dad’s last walk, she finds comfort in knowing he is soaring somewhere else, as she remembered the good times he had.

“I just concentrate on the good times, and it was always funny, happy times when you’re around him. His love for music. When I was young, my aunt said he used to play the trumpet, but when we were growing up, I remember him being in a live band,” remembered Tamica. “He would give you the shirt off his back. He was so funny.”

Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (F.A.C.T.) is investigating the crash.

“Ignoring the posted speed limit and driving while distracted are two leading causes of traffic crashes,” said F.A.C.T. Sergeant Zachary Ferrell. “Unfortunately, that combination proved to be deadly in this crash.”

Bigsby remains in jail at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $75,000 bond. A hearing is set for July 28 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.

The Shannon family plans to attend every court hearing.

